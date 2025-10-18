Education in America just keeps getting worse. From critical race theory to wokeness on college campuses, young people aren’t truly being educated…they’re being indoctrinated instead.

Worse yet, teachers keep pushing radical ideologies, rather than nurturing the minds of their students.

This warehousing of kids is beyond dangerous. Over the long term? It deprives them of tools they need to thrive as working adults.

This isn’t sustainable.

Yet, this problem exists nationwide, remaining especially prevalent in California.

The third largest state in America is now home to an epidemic of woke, radical teachers. Since September 2025, they’ve landed in hot water for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

These People Can’t Be in Charge of Our Children

From what we’ve confirmed, about 20 teachers working in California’s K-12 schools are unfit to be around young people.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s death in September, they claimed he “reaped what he sowed,” attacked his character, and even advocated for the murder of other conservatives.

Absolutely despicable.

Multiple school districts in the so called Golden State were forced to come out and condemn this…at least in public. There’s no telling what California’s district leaders think behind closed doors or how many other teachers have yet to be caught.

Only time will tell.

For now, we know that many celebrating Kirk’s death made their horrific comments on social media or other public platforms.

Here’s what’s REALLY scary: if California’s teachers were willing to openly celebrate political violence in public, what are they doing in private?

Some Districts Are Protecting These Teachers

When educators with authority over students endorse political violence, the public deserves to know about it.

In spite of this, not all California school districts are forthcoming. Several have opted to keep teachers’ names anonymous, claiming that “internal action” is taking place behind the scenes.

That’s not good enough.

Further compounding the problem, not all teachers who celebrated Kirk’s murder were fired. Several reports confirm they’re getting paid leave and could very much be reinstated to work.

NONE of that bodes well for the future!

Look at it this way: if teachers are openly saying that political violence is justifiable, what other twisted messages are they brainwashing children with?

They’re Counting on This to Eventually Blow Over

The powers that be hated Charlie Kirk for challenging wokeness, refusing to back down, and embodying the best of American values.

California teachers harbored intense animosity against him…and many of the state’s district leaders likely do as well.

If this wasn’t the case, any teacher who celebrated the murder of a young man would be fired, effective immediately. Instead, they’re getting a slap on the wrist for the public’s benefit, while still collecting a salary.

That’s NOT real discipline or pushback against political violence.

In all honesty, California’s school districts probably won’t seriously punish these teachers. Don’t be shocked if they’re back to work within a matter of weeks.

Charlie Kirk Had a Right to Live

ANY teacher who’s responsible for overseeing and educating children should respect the right to life.

Kirk was entitled to speak, debate ideas, and uphold traditional values…even if woke teachers or other demographics didn’t like it.

His assassination made the world a darker, more dangerous place.

For California teachers to celebrate this and still have jobs or pay? That’s a MAJOR stain on the state’s school districts and broader culture.

Let’s make a few things clear: every single teacher who justified or cheered Kirk’s murder should lose their job. Every single one of them should get a lifetime ban from teaching, too.

The nation is watching…

Here’s the bottom line: California’s school districts have a chance to do the right thing. Though in light of what’s come out, we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for them to cut these teachers loose.