In 2025, Netflix is getting an upfront look at what FAFO means.

This streaming company, through its embrace of transgenderism and wokeness, continues to make a mockery of America while endangering our kids.

Guess what? This isn’t going to stand.

As we speak, Republicans in Congress are taking action to save the children and hold Netflix accountable.

This means exposing their evil agenda and finding out why they’re pumping sexually explicit content into kids’ shows.

The work begins with GOP Rep. Tim Burchett. He’s already confirmed that Netflix will answer for its predatory actions before Congress.

Quite frankly…this has been a long time coming.

The Downfall of Netflix and Gender Ideology

In their children’s animated series, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Netflix opted to include transgender and “non binary” characters.

Needless to say, this is not appropriate content for kids to be consuming. Even more, it begs to question WHY Netflix is so fixated on poisoning our kids’ minds with this slop.