When lawbreaking foreigners come to the United States, EVERYONE suffers.

Crime rates go up. Job availability goes down. Chaos ensues.

Yet, time and time again, the political elites act like we the people are “hateful” for wanting immigration laws enforced.

The insanity has gone on for long enough.

We can’t afford to look the other way. We can’t afford to pretend that unlawful immigration isn’t a SCOURGE upon our great nation.

Unfortunately, the powers that be want to keep us in the dark.

They want America to have open borders. They want illegal aliens given the red carpet welcome as veterans STARVE on the streets.

If the woke mob had its way, American citizens would be fully paying the way for illegals…as they’re granted citizenship and voting rights in OUR country.

Under President Trump, the United States is BACK and we’re finally cracking down against unlawful immigration.

The Woke Mob is Coming Apart at the Seams

The fight to free our great country from criminal invaders remains ongoing.

Today? One of the most insidious ways wokeness infests our society is through colleges and universities.

Case in point?

In Illinois, the College of DuPage is threatening to punish students who alert ICE about illegal aliens. Even more telling, this college has publicly pledged to “provide resources” to migrants who aren’t supposed to be here.

That’s not legal. It certainly isn’t ethical, nor is it aligned with putting America First.

The mayhem goes on…

The College of DuPage now warns that any students who contact “immigration authorities” will be in breach of the “COD Student Code of Conduct.”

Here’s what that really means….this Illinois school is threatening retribution against ANYONE who abides by the law.

Those who refuse to aid and abet criminals now have targets on their backs!

The College of DuPage Isn’t an Outlier

Believe it or not, there are many other colleges and universities taking similar action.

Most of them exist in blue cities or blue states, both of which have demonstrated a SHOCKING disregard for law and order.

This is a PATTERN. It goes back YEARS.

Remember the reckless and radical movement to “defund the police?”

Democrat run states and cities were the main drivers behind that movement. Now? They want illegal aliens to enjoy a free for all and collect taxpayer money…all while American students and citizens live in fear.

Schools across our nation shouldn’t be engaging in this treachery.

They should be working WITH law enforcement (not against!) to ensure that foreign criminals are dealt with accordingly.

Instead? American citizens are being treated as PAWNS in service of a radical, woke agenda.

This Marks an Escalation

The College of DuPage is one of many schools that’s been upping the ante, becoming increasingly out of touch over the years.

First, it started with attacks on free speech.

Students were ostracized by peers and faculty members alike if they so much as had a Turning Point USA sticker on their laptops.

Then, it ramped up to placating VIOLENCE, with radical, pro-Hamas supporters forcing classroom closures across campuses.

Now…a woke Illinois college is trying to make students COMPLICIT in helping illegal aliens to stay in America.

The scariest thought of all…there’s no telling what comes next!

Stop Sending Your Children to Woke Colleges and Universities

In this day and age, there are MANY ways for young people to build successful lives and futures.

They can do this WITHOUT racking up enormous student loans or being subjected to the tyrannical whims of woke colleges.

Enough is enough.

If the College of DuPage is going to protect illegal aliens or hinder law enforcement, they should be sued into oblivion…AND see their enrollment rates crash to ZERO!