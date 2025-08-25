For the past several years, the quality of higher education has been going off a cliff. Everything from wokeness in the admissions process to DEI hires among faculty adds up to a disaster.

Political tribalism and anti-Semitism are major problems as well. Elite institutions talk a big game about being open and inclusive. However, anyone who dares to question the status quo gets immediately ostracized.

Similar treatment is also reserved for Jewish students seeking higher education. Since October 2023, countless violent demonstrators have shut down classes and forced Jews to barricade themselves for their own safety. In many cases, colleges and universities even had to call law enforcement to get anti-Israel rioters under control.

For years on end, these institutions were called upon to implement vital changes. Making admissions and hiring decisions based on merit was a major plea from most Americans. Yet time and time again, any calls for change fell on deaf ears, with academic officials deciding they knew what was best.

Folks are sick of it…and they’re finally standing up to fight back. This is precisely why Cornell University is facing a lawsuit over its gross civil rights infringements.

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes