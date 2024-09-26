Across the nation, we’re all witnessing the dangerous effects of woke indoctrination. This is happening not just in elementary, middle, and high schools, but also on college campuses. At all levels of our nation’s education system, students are being brainwashed into resenting themselves, their fellow peers, and the United States as a collective.

Worse yet, young people have been led to believe their only key to success is taking out massive amounts of student loans that will lead to decades of crippling debt. Liberals talk incessantly about “forgiving” student loans by making other Americans pay for them. Yet, they’ve never gotten to the root of the problem, which is the fees charged by these institutions.

As colleges and universities embrace wokeness, they’re also struggling with a series of problems. Look no further than lawsuits over dangerous pro-Palestine riots and the ostracization of right-wing students. Amid the chaos, college enrollment rates are dropping across the United States. At the rate things are going, higher education will look very different within the next ten to 20 years.

Unfortunately, despite more young people questioning their place in these woke, liberal colleges, a decent amount of damage has already been done. Much of the damage may be hard or impossible to fully reverse.

Such an unfortunate turn of events is reflected in a new report which shows most left-wing students are extremely unpatriotic.

This Bodes Terribly For America’s Future

At this time, 57% of liberal college attendees report that they don’t feel proud to be US citizens. On the flip side, 73% of conservatives in college or university confirmed their pride as Americans. Not only is the extreme lack of patriotism an issue among liberal college students, but most of them also prefer socialism to capitalism.

These students, with their anti-American views, will later enter the workforce and have very real impacts on society. Though if their outlooks on our country and capitalism weren’t bad enough, of equal alarm is this: 76% of left-wing students also believe anyone who makes so-called offensive comments should get referred to the college for punishment.

All in all, these people’s beliefs are completely antithetical to the American way of life. Liberals who were surveyed next noted that college shaped their views of the United States. This, alone, speaks to the radical indoctrination that’s happening on these campuses. It’s what conservatives warned about for years on end, despite being constantly dismissed by Democrats.

Finally, left-wing students have made it clear they see socialism as a necessary solution to both poverty and “climate change.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

With critical race theory and DEI being force fed to our nation’s students, it was only a matter of time before they started to hate America. Republicans have consistently pointed out why these left-wing ideologies are extremely divisive and only serve to drum up animosity over the long term.

Tragically, the left’s failure to see reason has created the current predicament. Now, more than ever, it’s important for young people to be reminded of why capitalism and Americanism are things to be proud of.

Nationwide, liberal college professors significantly outnumber their conservative counterparts. This needs to change. We must have more Republicans working in the education system and combating the left-wing misinformation campaigns. This is a vital step towards saving young minds from the rot of wokeness.

Furthermore, we need to stop telling young people that their only options to a great life are to attend college or university. The next generation can also do well by learning a trade, starting a business, or joining an apprenticeship. All of these paths allow the next generation to learn marketable skills that will help them build great lives.

Woke Colleges Will Be Their Own Undoing

Nationwide, colleges and universities continue to poison the minds of students, put them in physical danger amid violent riots, and charge them astronomical amounts of money. If something doesn’t change, these institutions are going to find it harder and harder to remain in business.

We’re already seeing this come to fruition as fewer young people are enrolling. Many are beginning to pursue alternative paths and question whether or not thousands of dollars in debt is the best way to go.

As of right now, colleges and universities still aren’t getting the hint. They’ve made no moves to return to educating students, rather than indoctrinating them. The concerted efforts to socially punish conservative college attendees hasn’t ended either. To this day, non-leftist students on campuses report being shunned not even just by their peers, but also by their instructors.

All things considered, it will likely take years to undo the damage that liberals inflicted upon higher education in this country. As for young people who’ve already been brainwashed by socialism and hatred for America? Well, there’s always the possibility that going out into the real world will give them a reality check.