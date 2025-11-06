Catholic Americans are being targeted by a destructive watchdog group known as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

For YEARS, we’ve seen the ADL push for patriots to be censored on social media. They’ve even added right leaning websites and organizations to questionable databases.

Enough is enough.

Sadly, this radical group is not backing down.

If anything, the ADL has gotten even MORE antagonistic against believers since President Trump’s return to power. Like the rest of the deep state, they never expected Trump to make a comeback after the rigged 2020 election.

Who is the ADL going after next?

You guessed it: Catholic Americans and other God fearing believers.

They’ve Been Trying to Take Us Out For YEARS

This is a top down effort to further persecute Christians across the United States.

Employing covert tactics, the ADL started recruiting top corporations to do its dirty work. Look no further than the likes of Wikipedia and PayPal.

White Christian Americans are the #1 target, regularly singled out by the ADL as “extremists.”

As such, this deep state group partnered with PayPal to demonize Catholics as radical fundamentalists, while pressuring PayPal to revoke its services from so called “right wing extremists.”

It doesn’t get more Orwellian than that.

Adding insult to injury, the ADL’s disturbing track record includes singling out certain political organizations like Turning Point USA and putting them on “hate group” watchlists.

Downright despicable.

They Had the FBI Under Their Thumb, Too

The ADL didn’t just settle for having Wikipedia, PayPal, and watchlists weaponized against parents and Catholics.

Along with labelling parents and God fearing patriots as “hate groups” and “extremists,” the ADL also wormed its way into the FBI.

It’s yet another reason why the deep state is not to be trusted.

Under the leadership of former director James Comey, the FBI worked alongside the ADL to illegally surveil parents, Christians, and other believers.

The FBI’s justification for this?

Right wing, Christian groups were supposedly “inciting violence.”

Thankfully, current director Kash Patel severed all ties between the FBI and ADL. Under Patel’s leadership, this federal agency won’t be weaponized to harm Catholics or any other patriots.

This is How the Swamp Works

Anyone who Googles the ADL will see that it’s branded as an “anti hate” organization, designed to combat violence and bigotry.

Don’t be fooled!

At its core, this group EMBODIES violence and bigotry.

Parents who dare to speak the truth about gender ideology and wokeness on college campuses?

The ADL adds them to watchlists and colludes to have them censored online.

Catholics and other people of faith who oppose the murder of innocent babies?

The ADL calls them “hate groups” and puts them under surveillance from federal agencies.

This is EXACTLY how the swamp operates. They don’t want anyone to have a voice, feel safe, or find community unless they toe the line.

Unfortunately for them (and the ADL), God fearing patriots will never bow to the radical politicians’ lies, bullying, or distorted agendas.

Christ ALWAYS Prevails

Long ago, the Lord warned his followers would be subject to persecution and hatred from the world. We’re seeing that play out now.

Yet, through it all, Jesus also promised to bestow favor and protection upon his believers. That doesn’t mean things will always be easy.

Still…we can’t afford to grow weary or give up the fight.

Remember…the protection of our Lord and Savior is something the ADL can NEVER take away…no matter how many lists or lies they conjure up.

NOW is the moment to keep speaking truth to power, even as it exposes the true nation of woke, godless entities.

While the ADL seeks to make Catholics, parents, and other patriots live in fear, Christ will continue to shield those who take refuge in him.