The Strait of Hormuz may seem like just a small map dot, but it is the tiny passageway for approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil supply.

That is why Tim Dillon’s recent warning is so valuable in outlining the horror story of the eventuality of US troop deployments to Iran and the resulting battle for control of that chokepoint.

The result will be an oil shock that dwarfs even the current price increases and will impact every American gas-guzzling car owner and each American business owner simultaneously.

Deep State Calculations

The process of escalation in the region is always the same. First intelligence leaks surface, followed by a series of emergency briefings that create mounting public pressure.

Then deployment orders arrive, largely without debate. Dillon has identified the two major fears associated with instability in the Middle East.

Namely Middle Eastern chaos and domestic economic instability, noting that a blockade of the strait would likely lead to immediate shortages and skyrocketing inflation which disproportionately impacts working class families.

This isn’t speculative. This is what happens when foreign policy supports defense contracting companies and bureaucratic careerism over national interests.

So, why does the same machine that has repeatedly failed in both Afghanistan and Iraq continue to receive automatic respect for its latest target?