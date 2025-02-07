Do you think Cultural Marxism is real? Well then, you must be a conspiracy theorist! At least according to leftoid Wikipedia.

For years, the online encyclopedia known as Wikipedia was presented as a far and objective tool used to access information. Many Americans were led to believe this platform could be trusted on virtually any subject matter.

However, all that glitters isn’t gold. There are many nefarious, troublesome details about Wikipedia that continue to come to the surface, especially in recent years.

This goes beyond the fact that just about anyone can edit pages on the platform, which significantly waters down its credibility as a research tool.

Even worse, Wikipedia was recently exposed for its considerable bias against conservatives. Every single American needs to be aware of this before they consider using the site again or donating money to it.

The Dark Truth About Wikipedia

On its face, Wikipedia may appear to be completely removed from political extremism of any variety, but this is unfortunately an illusion.

A recent review of the site found that mention of “far-right extremism” happens ten times as much as any mention of “left-wing extremism.”

By these metrics, one could infer that far-right extremism is ten times more common or likely to occur than left-wing extremism, but that’s not the case. Nonetheless, Wikipedia is intentionally painting a different narrative with a very clear vision in mind.

For years, mainstream media platforms have been weaponized against conservatives and anyone who leans even slightly right of center on the political spectrum.

Wikipedia, sadly, is no different. If there were any doubts about this previously, the new developments that came to light have just erased them.

It’s Time to Stop All Wikipedia Donations

Americans who go on Wikipedia know that all too often, the site has notices up, asking for donations. More often than not, site users are told these donations play a pivotal role in keeping everything up and running.