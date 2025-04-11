Corey DeAngelis, a strong supporter of School Choice and the author of The Parent Revolution among other books, recently sat down with Jordan B. Peterson to talk to him on his podcast about how the government has failed students with programs like DEI, and Critical Race Theory, not to mention an overadministrated school system that doesn't prioritize students and their needs or even teachers, but a bloated, corrupt bureaucracy.

Many critics of our school system point out that it promotes Marxist ideas. It does not educate our children on important topics like math, science, reading, and writing. Our schools have become a method for promoting propaganda, not institutions of learning.

How Parents Pay Twice if They Want a Good Education for Their Children

In this episode, D'Angelo tackles some important questions littered across Twitter, including this one:

“How is it that I pay for private school for my children, and it costs less than what public schools spend to educate a child, and yet my child has a better education by going to private school for less money?”

And it’s a good question. A Milwaukee voucher study showed that children who received more opportunities for a quality education had significantly lower drop-out rates in high school, which means they likely had more life and career choices thereafter.

But here’s the problem, and it is an epidemic in our schools. 50% of US state budgets are spent on K-12 education. There’s a complete monopoly on teacher certification. Parents are also relegated to geography in their current choice of schools, so you’re stuck with fewer choices if you live in a district that has bad schools, and there’s zero incentive for teachers to do a better job because there is no free market driving teacher performance.

Parents also pay twice through taxes for government school systems. You can’t go somewhere else unless you pay another school, hire private tutors, or take to homeschooling, but you still pay property taxes to fund the low-performing school where you live.

Without competition, there’s no incentive for teachers or schools to improve, and there’s no motivation for innovation.

But you’ll also pay again – through your taxes.

You’re mandated to send your child to school, or you’ll have to worry about CPS knocking on your door, yet the current school system in the U.S. is one of the most socialist productions in the world today. There are kickbacks through teachers’ unions, too, that are funded by 99% of Democrat donors. Why are people like Elizabeth Warren wringing their hands over DOGE proposed cuts? The American Federation of Teachers got $2 billion from the department of Education in 2020. That’s just one example of the insane amount of money that causes institutionalized idiocy in our schools.

The “Answer” is Always Give Us More Money

School administrators asked for Covid relief in ransom payments with threats of closing our schools but then spent the money on things that didn’t further the education of our children, like $393,000 to rent out a Major League Baseball stadium and $60,000 in swimming pool passes.

Meanwhile, education “executives” like Randi Weingarten receive salaries of almost $600k a year without ever teaching a single child, and the average teacher’s salary in the U.S. is under $60k. It’s no wonder all the good teachers leave bad schools to seek employment elsewhere, instead of sticking around to make bad schools better.

The solution is always more money, according to the Department of Education, recently shut down by Trump.

Teachers vs Administration Without Tech Exploration and Support of Home Schools

The administrative side of education is out of control. Average administrative roles pay over $100k while schools suffer and can only hire teachers that promote gender confusion and child grooming in classrooms, while other countries surpass our children in almost every subject. The one exception in the U.S., is homeschooled kids, but those parents still have to pay for bad schools that their kids don’t even attend.

We need School Choice more than ever so that competitive schools can outperform the weak and stagnant schools that insist on teaching to future Communists and Socialists instead of creating people who can think critically for themselves. Low-performing schools can then slowly die off.

Moreover, parents who want to use technology for redundant tasks like memorization of math facts or parts of speech that are boring and don’t really require a teacher can do so, while using skilled teachers to explain concepts, draw students out into real discussions, and teach them to write as if their lives depended on competing with AI. Homeschools, tutors, self-paced online courses, and a thousand other novel ways of teaching can then be funded properly, giving parents the choice to teach their children, and our future leaders.

It’s time to rid the education system in American of indoctrination and start actually teaching them. The Department of Education was nothing more than a Deep State funded money-laundering scheme, much like everything else DOGE has unearthed lately.

Augmenting teaching with technology - reading examples and small kids learning phonetically through repetition and learning small words, then sounds made by groups of letters, and so on.