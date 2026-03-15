Think back to the last social media “Karen” video you watched. Chances are it was a white, liberal woman imploding.

Why is that?

It appears white liberal women have main character syndrome. If things don’t go their way, they cause a scene, ensuring everyone notices.

The childlike behavior is a symptom of feminism and also the solipsism of our modern era.

Democrats are Fueling the Psychosis

Democrats have convinced white liberal women that they deserve the sun, the moon, and the stars. Anything less is justification for a public tantrum.

A tantrum that is all too often broadcast on social media for the world to see.

Notice how infrequently we see conservative men broadcasting meltdowns on the socials?

It’s because conservatives tend to internalize frustration while liberal women lash out at others.

The cause?

Leftist politics play a part in the psychosis of liberal women. The Dems have ramped up the rhetoric, encouraging white liberal women to air out their problems in front of everyone.

The indoctrination begins at a young age when daughters are spoiled by their parents. Young girls are often taught they are princesses who can do no wrong.

The result?

A superiority complex and lifelong entitlement. If a single thing doesn’t go the white liberal woman’s way, she’ll throw a fit.