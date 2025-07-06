Get 80% off for 1 year

Young white men are being persecuted for crimes they did not commit. Though history is rife with examples of white men enslaving and harming others, that is also true of the entire species.

There is nothing uniquely evil about white men. However, Lockheed Martin, one of the nation’s largest defense contractors, thinks otherwise.

White Men Need not Apply

White men controlled much of America between 1776 and the 1980s. Social dynamics began to change in the 90s with the arrival of affirmative action. DEI soon followed.

We’ve reached the point where racial minorities and women are engaging in reverse discrimination against white men.

The irony is the white men being discriminated against have done nothing wrong.

Lockheed Martin doesn’t care about the fact that the white men it refuses to hire are perfectly innocent. The defense industry powerhouse is ignoring white men simply because that class of people has had the upper hand throughout history.

White Men Should be Angry

The suppression of white men, especially those 40 and under, is a large part of the reason why Donald Trump is back in power.

The Don’s return to the Oval Office in non-consecutive terms is rare. Only Grover Cleveland has accomplished the political feat.

White men identify with Trump as he projects strength as the nation’s leading patriarch. Trump has made no secret of the fact that his fellow white men have been ostracized from society and the workplace.

In addition to minimizing the hiring of white males, Lockheed Martin also discriminated against them in regard to bonuses. The defense giant awarded bonuses based on skin color as opposed to on-the-job performance.

Every white man in America should be enraged that Lockheed removed 18 whites from its annual bonus list. Those white men were replaced with 18 ethnic minorities.

Racism Applies to White People

Someone within Lockheed’s ranks should have spoken up to question the discrimination against white men. The fact that no one stood in the way of reverse racism is a tragedy.

“Lockheed Martin is a meritocracy. We are committed to recognizing performance, rewarding excellence, and upholding the principles of merit and fairness. We have and will take all necessary actions to protect that core tenet of our company culture. This includes actions we have already taken to ensure full alignment with the President’s recent executive orders.” – Lockheed statement on 6/12/25

Contrary to what some racial minorities claim, it is possible to be racist toward whites. Lockheed’s reverse racism is a clear civil rights violation.

It is also interesting to point out that the company held diversity-focused retreats dating back to the early 2020s. Reports indicate those employee sessions were dubbed “White Men’s Caucuses”.

The diversity training programs reportedly highlighted the evils of white male privilege. When asked for comment on the controversial training sessions, Lockheed stated the following:

“The company has robust employee training programs focused on our core values of doing what is right, respecting others and performing with excellence. Like many corporations, we employ multiple vendors and continuously evaluate the effectiveness of training programs to ensure they are aligned with our values, applicable laws and regulations.”

The Tide is Turning Against Wokeism

Wokeness was cool for a couple years when the term first entered the mainstream lexicon. Today, wokeness is frowned upon as it has been exposed as hateful toward harmless white people.

Now that Lockheed Martin has been exposed as a racist organization, the contractor will likely lose business. Government contracts and deals in the private sector will be steered toward competitors like Northrop Grumman and Raytheon.

Lockheed employees are now inclined to jump ship. Lockheed’s stock is also tumbling, dropping from $506 on January 20 to its current price of $470.

Lockheed Martin is Becoming a Cautionary Tale

The exodus of Lockheed employees and investors might eventually spell doom for the company. Continued pressure from the Trump administration has the potential to tilt the playing field toward Lockheed competitors for good.

Let’s hope Lockheed Martin executives take immediate and decisive action.

Anything less than terminating the human resources employees responsible for reverse racism against whites will be a disappointment.

