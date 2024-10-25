Remember the gameshow Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? Hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, the game is played by one contestant at a time. The contestant tries to answer ten questions pulled from elementary school textbooks in grade levels 1-5.

Most kids in elementary school know the difference between a girl and a boy without being taught about it. You don’t learn this stuff in school. You learn it from living, and it doesn’t take long.

The difference between girls and boys is natural. It’s not a societal construct; it’s a biological fact. You don’t need a degree in science to know it. You just need common sense.

Common sense teaches that girls and boys should not be playing sports together, sports like cage fighting, basketball, and volleyball. It wouldn’t be fair and somebody—probably a girl—is going to get hurt.

The “Science” Of The Woke

The editors over at Scientific American—who are presumably scientists and likely Americans—disagree. An article claiming that “Inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports” got past the editorial board and was published. This suggests that the publication has a potentially fatal case of the Woke mind virus.

The article, titled “The Theory That Men Evolved to Hunt and Women Evolved to Gather Is Wrong,” made the claim that women are better suited to running long distances than men. The authors used this hypothetical to forward another hypothetical: prehistoric hunters used to run their game down on foot to the point of exhaustion so it must have been women doing the running.

From these hypotheticals, the “scientists” draw a Wokenista conclusion based on oppression: