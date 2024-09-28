Lots of people don’t want the Shroud of Turin to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. They’d prefer it to be a medieval forgery so they can say that those who continue to believe in the Shroud’s authenticity are a superstitious lot because Christianity is an outdated myth.

The Shroud has been the subject of scientific scrutiny for decades. The cloth features the faint image of a tortured man imprinted into its fabric. Many Christians believe the image is of the crucified body of Jesus Christ.

Debunkers believed they had won the war against the Shroud’s authenticity when a radiocarbon study conducted in the late 1980s concluded the date of the Shroud to be between A.D. 1260 and A.D. 1390. This would correspond with the first documented appearance of the linen in France in the 1350s.

A team of Italian researchers has now renewed the debate over the Shroud. The journal Heritage published a study in which the authors contend the linen cloth may be a 2,000-year-old relic.

Senior editor at Human Events Jack Posobiec posted the news on X, “New Italian X-Ray study of Shroud of Turin CONFIRMS it dates to 2000 years ago. This debunks previous flawed carbon dating The shroud was scientifically matched to a piece of linen known to date from the siege of Masada in 72 AD.”

Lead researcher Liberato De Caro and his team of researchers inspected the threads of the cloth for structural degradations using a technique known as Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering.

The authors of the study did not take up the question of whether or not the artifact was Jesus' burial cloth. They did, however, conclude its age is roughly consistent with Jesus’ time.

Naysayer secularists—which is an academic way of saying progressives—will chide that thousands of people were crucified in and around the time of Jesus. For them, this will be enough to cast doubt that the Shroud was that of the crucified Christ.

Fair enough. But it’s not about the date of the Shroud alone. What about the image? How was it produced?

There is more—some might say indisputable—evidence that the Shroud of Turin must have been the burial cloth of Jesus.

Tens of Millions of Volts

Secondo Pia first photographed the Shroud in 1898. When he developed the plates, he found that the photographic negative was a positive image of a man’s face. The image on the Shroud was a photographic negative.

The photograph of the Shroud image was put into a VP-8 Image Analyzer in 1976. The VP-8 transforms the lights and darks in images into three-dimensional forms. Applied to the Shroud, a 3-D image of a man’s face emerged, an image far more telling than that of a photograph.

“This spatial data encoded into the image actually eliminates photography and painting as the possible mechanism for its creation and allows us to conclude that the image was formed while the cloth was draped over an actual human body,” said Barrie Schwortz, an internationally recognized authority on the Shroud.

“So the VP-8 Image Analyzer not only revealed a very important characteristic of the shroud image but, historically, it also provided the actual motivation to form the team that would ultimately go and investigate it.”

In 1978, the Shroud of Turin Research Project spent two years preparing to conduct tests and examine the scientific qualities of the Shroud.

The project concluded that no paint, oils, or spices formed the image. The cloth had, in fact, been in contact with the body of a crucified man. Yet the scientists still could not explain the process of how the image was formed.

The research revealed the image in the Shroud has a crown of thorns covering the crucified man’s head. Nails had pierced the man’s wrists, whereas medieval portrayals of the wounds are almost always through the palm.

In 2012, an Italian academic who had been studying the Shroud for years developed a sound theory to explain the image.

An Italian professor of mechanical and thermal measurement at Padua University, Giulio Fanti, concluded that the only technique to come close to reproducing the image on the Shroud is ultraviolet radiation.

The problem: the technique took 500,000 volts of energy to produce a replica a few centimeters in length. To produce an instant image the size of a man would take tens of millions of volts of energy. This can’t be done by any known natural method.

What does it all mean? The age of technology—a highly secular age—produced the equipment and expertise to evaluate the Shroud only to find that the more it is tested the more evidence accumulates for its authenticity.

How could someone in the time of Jesus—or of the 14th century should it be a forgery—have detailed knowledge of ultraviolet radiation and the means to produce millions of volts of it?

Rest assured: skeptics will produce a theory to debunk the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin. They will never accept that the ancient linen cloth provides what is virtually photographic proof of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

But there’s more.

The Resurrection of Christ

Recap: Science has shown the image on the cloth cannot be reproduced by any natural means known to man. The only plausible explanation is that a mysterious burst of electromagnetic radiation caused the image on the Shroud.

The evidence suggests the Shroud was wrapped around a real body that dematerialized without disturbing the blood clots on the cloth. An event like that is described in the Gospels. It’s called the resurrection.

The Shroud of Turin, in all likelihood, is the burial cloth that covered Jesus Christ. That won’t stop the naysayers. They will slough it off and say, “It only proves a man was crucified, nothing more.”

They’ll ignore the millions of volts of electromagnetic light necessary to produce the image. Why? Because if they didn’t, they’d have to fall to their knees and acknowledge a power higher than themselves. They would have to admit that the story told in the New Testament is a true story, the ramifications of which are staggering for the nonbeliever.

Faith and reason go hand in hand. One without the other is like wine without a skin to hold it. The Shroud of Truin justifies the faith believers have held for over 2000 years. For today’s secularists, this is just too much to bear.