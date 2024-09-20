Public schools are continuing to lose students even after the pseudo-pandemic is long over.
Looks like identity politics now involves giving failing students passing grades.
Here's a video of Randi Weingarten. Her mannerisms remind me of a former German dictator.
“Every time teacher union boss Randi Weingarten speaks she jumps around on stage, shrieking and flailing her arms around like a lunatic. Here she is raging on about Elon Musk. Another ad for homeschooling.” - Libs of TikTok
“Every time teacher union boss Randi Weingarten speaks she jumps around on stage, shrieking and flailing her arms around like a lunatic. Here she is raging on about Elon Musk.
Another ad for homeschooling.” - Libs of TikTok
Personal experience. I came to America, from Taiwan, around high school age, and yes, my English was atrocious; I literally just stared at the teachers' mouths and not understood a word.
So, my California high school teachers basically just passed me along, so I didn't get stuck in 11th grade forever.
But, I hated not understand English completely, so like a bull, I just kept on going forward and upwards, college, university, graduate school, .... I was determined to finally master the English language.
At one point, however, I realized I couldn't write the Ph.D. level Dissertation, and I refused to copy and cheat, so I completed all of the Ph.D. level courses with straight As, and stopped. Never regretted the time and effort, because now I am able to immerse into the American social, political, and professional culture, and feel alive experiencing along with native born Americans, the worries and trying to save this precious Nation.
Spoken like a true American.👍 Glad you are here :)
Thank You. Doing my best to help save this wonderful Nation.
Leave public schools (homeschool is best) if an actual education is desired over any form of indoctrination. It's just common sense.
When my son was young, we lived in a highly educated area in eastern PA. The most interesting part was that the school celebrated Christian and Jewish holidays (students were 99% one or the other). My son was taught respect for Jewish traditions with no blowback from us Christians. And visa versa. His Catholic school mates were dropped off, after school, once a week at their church for catechism class! The area we lived in had pupils from many other parts of the world, since it headquartered a large pharma company. He learned to make crêpes at a birthday party! His Japanese buddy taught him a few Japanese words (konnichiwa, DOMO). This is organic diversity, not the forced 💩 we have in school now. He’s grown into a kind, respectful young man. Oh, and I had to yank him out of school in middle- high school after we moved due to the beginnings of the 💩 now going on. He was happily homeschooled by a brilliant, retired uncle the rest of his school years.
Leave public school system, if you really love your children and want the best for them, because to is a trap of brainwashing! You can't think for yourself, given choices, have all the variables, and have true discussions about ANYTHING! God gave each of us a mind that can think and make decisions based on laws set up and governed by Him Public schools do not allow individual thoughts and reasoning! You're sending your child to a MK ULTRA EXPERIMENT!!
People like her are why I spend almost $11K a year to send my son to a private Christian school and have since pre K. Mind you it was cheaper for the years before but that's why we are tight with our money. It keeps him from being exposed to the mind warping agenda of the new Nazi party or the DNC as the current name goes. I saw this coming and I love my son to much to allow the degenerate left to take my son from me. Pray for our country and our children.
My brother did this too for several years until a "L" couple sent their kid to the same school. They learned some new language! Then they went to a charter school, then a public high school. We homeschooled our kids and overall I'm glad we did. We tried public schools and private schools and the exposure to evil was more than we could accept. I'd say the Catholic Highschool we sent our son to for one year was the worst of the lot.
Toxic burden. At public school your child will encounter massive amounts of EMF exposure, toxic cleaning products and air, toxic food and water, toxic personalities and ideas.
These people are control freaks: control of all thoughts, speech, and desires. They thoroughly narcissistic and never have either your child’s or your best intentions in mind!
We MUST understand the fundamentals. Simply examine who paid for the Russian revolution, and why? There is one satanic haters of Christianity cabal who have most of the wealth. Their hates drives their actions. Such a small evil mofo are relentless in their drive to destroy the culture by preaching divisions between men, women, blacks, whites, old, young,...DIVIDE AND RULE.
" Between the ages of 3 years and 11 years is an imprint period. "
" This means that childhood experiences between these ages are likely to have an impact on who that child becomes, how they feel, behave and represent the world to themselves in later life. "
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/gemma-bailey/the-imprint-period_b_14242854.html
There is nothing more egregious and detrimental to children than convincing them that there is something fundamentally wrong with them—that is so quintessential to who they are, and what they do that their only possible recourse is taking harmful drugs and chopping off immature body parts.
Homeschool is about more than just getting away from people physically and mentally screwing up your children. (Though getting away is clearly mandatory if you actually like your kids)
As a parent, it is your responsibility to turn out the best possible adult human you can, and greatly increase their chances of success in a complex and illusory world.
Life is not STEM. Life is People. Act accordingly.
Give them the tools and the track record of success to be confident of solving problems.
Expose them to goodness at every instance: art, history, music, dance, crafts, building, nature
Throw away the standard educational framework and instead use an interconnected curriculum that defeats the narrowing silos of thought found in today’s “experts “. The target is to go broad as well as deep.
Education is discovery. As kids are naturally curious, you can use anything as a lesson. My mother once used a trip to the mall as an opportunity to teach my brother and his friends how to treat women: opening all doors, walking on the street side of the sidewalk, pulling out chairs, etc. The boys made a competition out of it. My brother, upping the ante, attempted international flair by declaring “Bunshwa!” every time he opened the door. Yes, it’s a crude approximation of French.
To this very day, he uses his mangled French to facilitate ladies passage through doors.
The bottom line: It’s not just teaching kids at home to save them from lifelong damage, it’s the opportunity to decide what’s important and try both new and historical method of teaching children. If we can give our kids a love of learning and the tools to apply that knowledge to solving life’s challenges they can create a better world.
The best reason to leave public schools is because we will all stand before God one day and have to give an account of how we trained up our children in the way that they should go. Attempting to delegate that responsibility to someone else, especially someone who does not share my biblical values, will not be an acceptable excuse.
Public school is no place for a child.
They teach gender identity to kindergarteners, the books in school libraries about LGBTQ are pornographic, they keep secrets from parent’s regarding children and they are hiring a GENERATION OF INDOCTRINATED YOUNG TEACHERS WHO HAVE BEEN GROOMED IN COLLEGE, CANT THINK FOR THEMSELVES AND ARE SOCIALIST MARXIST, DEI supporters. Randi is a complete idiot—— her policies nearly killed my daughter. So the billionaires who are actually running the democratic white house since Obama don’t count as “billionaires like Elon Musk running the country”????? She is power hungry and evil. Children must be taught facts, free of ideology and to critically THINK for themselves. Public schools offer nothing to challenge them b/c that would be oppressive and ‘unfair’. It’s a race to the bottom.
We as parents are responsible for the well-being of our children and when you see the level of wokism (if this is a word) among the public schools, you need to take the matter under control and do what is necessary!
God gave us a family to raise them under His fear and high values! No schools nowadays seen to care for these values or standards that once were held dear.
My office in DC was two blocks from the White House and I was able to see the motorcades of the Obama and Clinton girls take them to the most expensive private school in DC. The same one Al Gore attended as well as many other Democrat politicians. All of them collected hundreds of millions in campaign contributions from the teachers' unions while declaring public schools to be the only choice for the children of the stupid people who voted for them.
In a word, education.
She sounds like Elizabeth Warren
This woman is clearly angry and NUTS and we wonder why our kids can’t figure out if they are a boy or girl!
I unsubsidized to Netflix, and cable TV. Unplugged from the mainstream FORCED ghetto culture of nose ring, tattoo, pink hair, fat ass Walmart dwellers who share this country with me. If I had a kid, I wouldn't send him to government schools, or allow him to mix with single mom's children. Regardless how parents can shelter their children from the satanic filthy culture, eventually, the children will be poisoned with evil libtards. Prayers can help insulate families from the infection of the like of Shmooly pornhub, and communist school system.
🤮
Children are being tortured and killed in schools, churches, stadiums, and at home. Home is not necessarily the better choice. What do these venues all have in common? Fanaticism. Tonight on Fox News there was a feature about the "epidemic mental health crisis" of children in Greer, SC. To counter this sickness, they interviewed a local cop whose duty it was to help children. That is what he said he was doing--mental health provider. Not just a cop anymore. Kids are being tortured.
Personally I am opposed to all compulsory institutionalized schooling and have been since the 80's, because I believe it is the source of all ills. My next podcast (#15) fleshes that out. But why leave a "public" school? Because government has no business teaching children. The evidence for that is profuse. Thanks for being a proponent of reason.
Psalm 1:1
The best reason? Teachers' unions.
The best reason is: If you don't they will destroy your child mentally, spiritually, and possibly physically, and you cannot reverse the damage.
The number one reason to not use the public brainwashing system is because I don’t want to and never have subjected my kids to it!
Classrooms with 25 kids - all on various learning and skill levels - can never compete with customized education that a student gets in either small class private schools or through homeschooling.
So X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump campaign?! WTH?! And what about ABCCBSNBCMSNBCCNNFOX, bitch? They are wholly owned subsidiaries of the DNC! Jealous you don’t have them all wrapped up like you did with Twitter? Afraid of not having 100% control of media?
Both of my sons completely unvaccinated since birth. I’ve spent the last 30 years working with vaccine exemptions to work around the requirement in the state of California. It’s been quite a struggle we’ve been able to do that. That’s one very good reason to leave the school.
You must have spend all your time at war with these misguided lunatics but good for you. Hopefully, many more will wake up!
TDS is well documented to cause twitchy jerky uncontrollable muscle spasms. Perhaps she should seek treatment.
