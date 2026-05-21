Picture a kid who is fascinated, reading everything and asking every question...now fast forward about 100 years.

That curiosity? Snuffed. That flame? Dead.

In the last 100 years this paradigm has been poisoning our society’s foundation. Curiosity – which drives innovative thinking and independent thought – is being substituted by robotic adherence.

When will an entire generation emerge devoid of the desire to truly learn?

Public schools promise education yet deliver compliance. As Unschooling.com states: compulsory schooling has stifled children’s natural love of learning.

Evolution wired children to question and experiment. The systems then grind it down using bells, desks and endless testing.

Mandatory attendance laws spread. The model hardened. Apprenticeships and family-led discovery were out; assembly-line instruction was in. Whether designed or drifted into being, schools became factories for future workers not thinking machines.

Societies pay the price. Creativity dies when curiosity atrophies. Critical thinking is dead underneath standardized curriculum that prioritizes uniformity over individuality. This degrades our nation and promotes dependence on government scripts rather than self-determination.

Can we blame institutions dying? Parents see this daily: kids zoning-out, dreadful to go to school like going to jail. Yet the machine keeps churning, funded with billions of tax dollars.

What’s the answer? It’s detailed below for subscribers.

Deschooling offers an antidote. Remove institutional restrictions from learning. Allow children to pursue interests at their own pace, driven by real world curiosity.