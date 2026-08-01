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alewifey
14hEdited

The Ivy League has been a cancer on this country—and on the first world more generally—for much, much longer than most would guess.

Read "God and Man at Yale" by William F. Buckley, Jr... written in 1951, but connected in a straight line to what you've described today.

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P.S. as reminded by the video at the end... Marco Rubio may be the most pleasant surprise (to me) in recent politics. I had him for just another swamp creature until the start of this term, but he's been consistently brilliant and eloquent for these past 18 months. I rlly hope Rubio is the Republican candidate for President in 2028.

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