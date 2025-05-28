In the Education Amendments of 1972, Title IX outlaws sex based discrimination in educational activities and programs that collect financial assistance from the federal government. Under this stipulation, males are not permitted to play on women’s and girls’ sports teams, regardless of how said males “identify.”

Nevertheless, a rise in gender ideology over the past several years has proven to be hostile towards Title IX. Woke activists are fighting tooth and nail to let mentally ill males insert themselves into women’s and girls’ sports teams, bathrooms, and other protected environments.

The situation has spiraled so far out of control, much faster than most people expected. Look no further than multiple cases of males doing terribly when competing on men’s sports teams, yet magically becoming top tier contenders once they started “identifying” (and competing) as women.

Because of this, the federal government has been forced to crack down on these blatant violations of Title IX. In spite of this, certain institutions are still in the hot seat for failing to protect women’s sports.

One of the latest culprits is none other than the University of Pennsylvania.

Department of Education Comes Forward With Breaking News

The Office for Civil Rights within the Education Department is a central force that helps scope out Title IX violations.

In late April, the department subsequently revealed that the University of Pennsylvania allowed biological males to insert themselves in women’s private facilities and compete in intercollegiate athletic sports that are solely for women.

Sadly, this isn’t too shocking anymore.

Countless colleges and universities across the nation have been overtaken by the woke mob. These people think it’s fair to violate Title IX, though they have no problem with a culture of anti-Semitism that’s running rampant in higher education facilities.

Quite frankly, it’s unlikely that the University of Pennsylvania is the only one breaking Title IX’s provisions. Many other universities could be engaging in similar behavior; the only difference is they have yet to be caught.

As public backlash against wokeness continues, many of these facilities are getting sneakier. They don’t want to stop catering to radical woke activists, but they do want to avoid the backlash and consequences that come along with doing this.

With this in mind, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights will need to be even more vigilant moving forward.

It’s Time For Tangible Consequences

While the University of Pennsylvania is getting slammed for violating Title IX, many people are questioning whether the institution will face real consequences. It’s not enough to just criticize and call out the university on social media.

Eventually, the justifiable public outrage will die down as more scandals emerge. Though if the University of Pennsylvania isn’t held accountable by the federal government, it’s just a matter of time before they breach more sex based protections for women.

A lack of tangible consequences also sends a troubling message to other colleges and universities across the nation.

If the University of Pennsylvania doesn’t have to abide by Title IX’s provisions, what’s to stop other institutions from disregarding it as well?

Across social media, Americans are urging the Trump administration to revoke funding from the University of Pennsylvania to show that our nation’s laws aren’t negotiable. For far too long, woke academic officials have believed they’re too big to face any real consequences for violating rules like Title IX.

Failing to truly hold the University of Pennsylvania responsible will only vindicate woke officials and put women in danger nationwide.

Where Are the Feminists in All This?

For decades, feminist groups have claimed to care about the welfare of women and girls. Yet, far too many are silent about the University of Pennsylvania violating Title IX.

Keeping biological males out of women’s and girls’ sports, bathrooms, and other private settings is essential. Feminists who fail to speak out about this are showing that all their activism is just performative. When the rubber meets the road, they’re not truly committed to upholding sex based rights.

Political officials have a role to play in this as well. Just like the feminists, far too many politicians purport to care about women and girls in America. Yet, these officials are the main advocates of wokeness and insisting that biological males can be women.

Until the aforementioned individuals stand up and clearly denounce gender ideology, nothing they say should be taken seriously.

This is Why College and University Enrollment Rates Are Declining

Between rampant anti-Semitism, violent political protests, and wokeness, it’s no wonder that fewer Americans are signing up for higher education.

Truth be told, colleges and universities are increasingly unnecessary for most people. Starting a business, learning a trade, or joining an apprenticeship are each viable alternatives. Unlike higher education, they also don’t come with heaps of debt or threats of being under siege by academic professors.

In the long run, institutions like the University of Pennsylvania are only digging their own graves. By the time they finally realize this, it may be too late.