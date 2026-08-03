A Florida teachers union spent years building a political machine instead of a functioning school system. The state’s largest school district is now paying the price.

Florida’s largest teachers union just got handed a blunt assessment of its own priorities, and the criticism didn’t come from a random parent on social media. It came from labor organizers watching the union lose its own members.

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As United Teachers of Dade scrambled to survive a decertification vote, Freedom Foundation representative Beattie summed up exactly why the union found itself in that position in the first place. “If United Teachers of Dade spent half as much time paying attention to their members’ interests as they have been pushing a political agenda with Randi Weingarten and running for office with Charlie Crist, they probably wouldn’t even be in this position,” Beattie said.

Why does it take a labor watchdog group pointing out the obvious before a teachers union starts asking whether its members actually feel represented?

The Numbers Tell the Real Story

This wasn’t a hypothetical concern. Under Florida’s SB 256, teachers unions now have to gather signed cards of interest from at least thirty percent of their membership just to stay on the certification ballot, and maintain at least sixty percent dues-paying membership annually to avoid new elections altogether. UTD scraped by with 58.4 percent membership at one point, close enough to trigger real panic inside the union’s leadership.

That’s not a coincidence born from unfair legislation alone. It’s what happens when a union spends years functioning more like a political action committee than a professional organization focused on classroom outcomes. UTD’s own president, Karla Hernández-Mats, ran for lieutenant governor against DeSantis in 2022. That’s a fairly direct illustration of where the union’s institutional energy has been pointed, and it’s not toward reading scores or classroom management.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Teachers didn’t stop needing representation. What a growing number of them apparently stopped wanting was a union whose public identity revolves around opposing a sitting governor rather than advocating for better outcomes in their own classrooms.

The Curriculum Fights Tell the Same Story

This pattern shows up well beyond union politics too. Florida courts have already ruled against teachers union claims that curriculum transparency requirements created some unbearable burden on staff, with an administrative law judge noting that the union’s own president couldn’t identify a single media specialist actually harmed by the rules she was suing over. State education commissioner Manny Diaz put it plainly, calling the lawsuit a waste of members’ dues on a fight to keep parents from knowing what their own children are being taught.

That fight over transparency matters because it goes directly to what’s actually happening inside classrooms. Individual teachers, speaking candidly on camera in recent viral clips, have described exactly the kind of ideological drift transparency laws were designed to expose, one openly reflecting on how her own curriculum had been built entirely around a narrative of oppression rather than a balanced accounting of history, calling for an end to what she described as mass indoctrination in her own words. Another commentator lamented that schools no longer even teach the genuinely good things that came out of Western civilization, treating that omission as deliberate rather than accidental.

Isn’t it worth asking why a union fighting so hard against basic curriculum transparency would have anything to hide from parents in the first place?

What Actually Serves Students Gets Left Behind

None of this means unions serve no purpose. Even critics of UTD’s political focus acknowledge that unions in counties like Miami-Dade helped build support among teachers for merit pay systems, and research shows that kind of buy-in matters for whether those programs actually improve student performance. The problem was never collective bargaining itself. It’s what happens when an organization meant to represent working teachers gets pulled toward statewide political campaigns and away from the actual classroom conditions its members show up to every day.

That’s the deeper failure DeSchooled has tracked for years now. Public education keeps losing ground not because parents suddenly stopped caring about their children’s schooling, but because the institutions meant to serve students, from unions to curriculum boards, kept prioritizing ideological battles over the basic mission of preparing kids to read, think critically, and understand their own country’s history honestly.

How many more decertification votes and courtroom defeats will it take before teachers unions start asking whether their own members actually want what they’re fighting for?