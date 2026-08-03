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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
1d

That's always been my problem with unions. They start out representing the people who needed them, then they start running political games and forget to serve the people who vote for them.

Maybe if the unions couldn't funnel money to the political parties, something might get done.

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
1d

Most boomers graduated high school before the teacher's union was created. Were we perfect? Far from it but most of us could read, write, had math skills and, most importantly, think for ourselves because that was the way we were taught.

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