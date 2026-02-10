For far too long, unions have been DOMINATING the education sector…all to America’s demise.

Contrary to popular belief, teachers unions don’t really care about students.

They NEVER have.

The proof? Unions blocking school choice, while failing to make any kind of improvements to public classrooms or curricula.

All the while, school staffers are using taxpayer funds to vacation in Europe as students struggle with literacy.

This is NOT a game.

This is about the education and future of the next generation.

Unfortunately, all signs indicate that matters are going to get worse before they get better.

Unions Must Be Stopped

The Reason Foundation recently shined a spotlight on massive problems with public schools nationwide.

According to this outlet, student enrollment rates between 2020 and 2023 saw a 1.18 million decline. Yet somehow, that didn’t hinder public schools from hiring 81,000 non teaching staff during the same period.

This should raise alarm bells.

What EXACTLY are these staffers doing to collect a comfortable paycheck funded by American taxpayers?

Something isn’t right.

Unions are raking in profits, while depriving young people of core skills they’ll need as adults.

This can’t go on.

A Grift of the Highest Order

For far too long, teachers unions referenced educational setbacks as grounds for more funding.

They claimed that dismal enrollment rates, along with low scores in math, reading, writing, and science, created a need for MORE taxpayer money.

Yet, funds pouring into the public education system are NOT correlating with better student outcomes.

Why is that?

Could it be that teachers unions aren’t really concerned with childhood education?

Are they more focused on teaching the youth OR lining their own pockets?

Deep down, we ALL know the answer to that.

Unless we the people take ACTION, education will keep falling off a cliff in the United States.

It’s Time to Make School Choice the Law of the Land

School choice is the ONE shot patriots have at securing a future for our children.

Seedy entities like the Department of Education work hand in hand with teachers unions, making corruption more accessible and accountability more challenging.

THAT needs to change right now!

Moving forward, it’s time to slash administrative bloat. We MUST reclaim our tax dollars from greedy teachers unions that only care about warehousing students.

The facts are in front of us. The only viable path to take has never been more clear.

With each passing year, the public education findings only get more abysmal.

Real Parents Support School Choice

No child’s educational prospects should be determined by their zip code. Yet in far too many cases, this is EXACTLY what’s happening.

While states like Texas have embraced school choice, the fight for freedom carries on in other states.

Yet the data is CLEAR.

When parents can send their kids to private or charter schools, enrollment rates INCREASE by double digits.

But wait…there’s MORE!

Once parents have access to school choice, they overwhelmingly remove their children from failing public classrooms.

This doesn’t bode well for the teachers unions, but it DOES bode well for our nation’s youth and future.

THAT is what we have to invest in.

It’s Time to Take Our Power Back

From statehouse to statehouse, we the people MUST claw back our tax dollars from failing public schools and greedy teachers unions.

They will NEVER give up on their own accord or do the right thing by children.

Therefore, the responsibility lies with us.

Unions have shown what they are. School staffers who vacation abroad while students fail math tests have shown who they are.

Now? It’s time for US to show that the protection and education of children is NOT optional.