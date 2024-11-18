Good writing takes time and effort. Please consider upgrading your subscription today!

As test scores drop, British Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson (who is what is called a Democrat in the US) blames differences in socioeconomic backgrounds among students, rather than overall decline in the quality of state-run educational material.

A similar reality is unfolding among public schools in the US.

The shift away from “state” (public) education and toward private and homeschooling education is becoming a significant point of contention across the UK.

Tutoring even for private school students is also on the rise. The need to supplement education across the academic landscape, both in the US and UK, is a frightening trend.

Parents should be able to trust public schooling. They can’t.

Parents are beginning to look at the content of lessons and overall rhetoric supported by these institutions. Primary concerns include indoctrination and lack of critical thinking.

Free-thinkers are contending with the often media-run narratives becoming prevalent across classrooms.

Vocal critic of the EU and supporter of Brexit is, unsurprisingly, incredibly pro-individual and pro-Britain. His critics prefer liberal policy and the indoctrination of children into government minions.

Schools have become more focused on teaching children to follow the government blindly than to think critically and use their own judgment.

With homeschooling on the rise, many supporters of public education are critical of the possibility of lax education by parents. They also raise concerns about the legitimacy of the curriculum included in homeschooling.

