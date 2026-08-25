We are seeing what seems like the classic case of a long-time Washington insider rehashing old talking points to describe regular executive actions as part of a larger plot to commit lawlessness.

What we find particularly disgusting about this phenomenon is how closely the permanent civil service and partisan operatives have become aligned. Claims made by these individuals frame ordinary attempts to establish order and eliminate wasteful practices as rehearsal for later crimes.

And at the same time, they ignore the numerous abuses committed during the last several administrations. We cannot explain this behavior as mere happenstance; there is a common thread running through all of this.

Projection Playbook in Action

Mr. Cobb frames accountability backwards, implying that any attempt to secure borders, review audited agencies, or review intelligence failures from the past represents some type of evidence of future crimes.