It is often said that people wear social masks only to reveal their true self behind closed doors. Thanks to DOGE, we’re learning the same can be said of many governmental organizations.

Mike Benz, a former government cyber affairs official, recently sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to discuss one such phony governmental organization in USAID.

As is often the case, nothing is what it seems. The adage appears to be applicable to USAID.

Removing the Mask of USAID

USAID operates beneath the shiny veneer of worldwide altruism in the form of humanitarian aid.

Benz and Carlson exposed the façade, highlighting the truth: USAID is likely an unseen force used to catalyze riots.

Though USAID provides some humanitarian assistance to third-world nations, it also helps organize protests. The organization might also be behind Black Lives Matters protests.

Perhaps the worst part about USAID is the fact that it appears the Biden administration intentionally overlooked the group’s malfeasance. Though some argue the elimination of USAID removes America from the pedestal as the leader of the free world, doing so is necessary.

“It’s not an aid organization. In reality, USAID develops activist organizations in foreign countries, created by the State Department to enhance its influence.” - Benz

Now that we know USAID is far from a noble force for good, it is time to eliminate it from existence.

Granted, there is proof of USAID providing humanitarian aid yet those days appear to be in the distant past. Perhaps private citizens such as Elon Musk will step up to replace USAID through philanthropic efforts.

Is USAID Really Financing Riots?

According to Benz, USAID uses taxpayer dollars to fund protests, riots and other subversive activities. There is a high likelihood that the organization is behind Black Lives Matter protests.

Moreover, most protests aside from January 6 are far left operations paid for by the likes of George Soros and USAID. According to Benz, USAID helped finance so-called “rent-a-riots” in distant lands including Bangladesh.

Benz also insists USAID funded the creation of rap songs to rally rebels in Bangladesh. Moreover, there appears to be potentially legitimate evidence that the organization hosted transgender festivals in the country.

Such nefarious activities contradict the purpose of USAID. Instead of financing anti-family activities that many consider to be sinful, USAID should have been doling out aid to those in need.

Lest we not forget that world hunger still exists.

“USAID was established to coordinate different foreign covert operations. Its budget is $50 billion, which is larger than the budgets of the CIA and the State Department. This organization plays a key role in supporting the Pentagon, the State Department, and the intelligence community.” - Benz

There also appears to be proof of General Mark Milley’s military operatives creating a how-to manual including directions for subversive activities. It is alleged that those “instruction manuals” organized paid rebels to destabilize impoverished nations.

Is Mark Milley a traitor? Should he be prosecuted?

If reports are true, the rent-a-riot instruction manual is in-depth to the point that it details a psychological operation designed to bring down undeveloped and developing nations.