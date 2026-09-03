For the first time in decades, the only method that has proven effective in getting Pyongyang to stop moving forward with developing nuclear weapons, is direct dialogue.

The same diplomatic establishment that has been lecturing Americans for years about “strategic patience,” are now being forced to face the reality of another round of direct talks with the North Korean regime by President Trump.

The web of endless rounds of summitry and sanctions theater, created by these diplomatic elites, is about to be put to the test by a man who views North Korea as a problem to be solved, not as an ongoing career development opportunity for U.S. diplomats.

This shift highlights how previous administrations allowed a nuclear standoff to become background noise while the regime continued to develop new weapons capabilities.

What’s the optimal strategy moving forward?