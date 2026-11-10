During the dinner at the White House, Trump listened to strong verbal criticisms directed toward him for an hour without displaying even a small amount of wavering or backtracking into the standard “safe” language.

In fact, this encounter was so different from what we typically see from politicians in general because it demonstrated a level of dialogue rather than avoidance.

Defiant L’s on X said that Trump displayed bravery and credibility in this exchange despite having some of his comments come from people who were not expected to agree with him.

Donald Trump Keeps His Ground Under Fire

Stephen A. Smith gave Trump praise for remaining calm while continuing to defend himself in response to direct criticism.

Why was Smith’s take so refreshing?