Trump is Destroying the Competition Despite 92% Negative News from Legacy Media
The mainstream media is a dying animal
At this point, it’s obvious that the mainstream media helped create the Trump powerhouse that is taking over the nation once again.
Edit: Here's a post I just saw that's pretty relevant. Trump's popularity is higher than ever.
Here are some stats from a few years ago. The negative news has only increased since then.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.