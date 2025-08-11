Get 80% off for 1 year

Teacher Unions need to go. Subscribe if you agree!

In 2025, the writing is on the wall when it comes to teachers unions in America. They’re not fighting for children or learning; that’s just a front for them to keep raking in money as the quality of education goes off a cliff.

Teachers unions opposed the reopening of classrooms post COVID, even as school shutdowns caused kids to fall behind. These same union members also rally against school choice for everyday Americans… despite sending their own children to private classrooms.

Public schools are getting worse every single year. Yet, parents' calls to make critical changes continuously fall on deaf ears. Just earlier this year, a member of the Teaching Assistants Association was calling for kids to be “radicalized” before they leave high school.

As more parents wake up, they’re thankfully pulling their kids out of public classrooms. Private school attendance and homeschooling are on the rise because of this.

However, there are many more issues with teachers unions than immediately meet the eye. In one of the most unforeseen developments, it’s come to light that one major national union has an anti-Semitism problem.

National Education Association Shows Its True Colors

The National Education Association (NEA) maintains about three million members, thus making it America’s largest teachers union. Now, this group claims to be all about helping students succeed and giving educators the tools to teach effectively.

Though this public image is quite different from what’s been discovered behind the scenes.

During the NEA’s annual convention in 2024, a union member admitted that hatred for Jews thrives here. Apparently, teachers unions’ professed support for justice, inclusion, etc., only stands “unless [someone is] Jewish.”

This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. Caught on an undercover video, this member stated that many NEA members deny the October 7, 2023 attack against Israel. Later, even more shocking information came to light: this union’s anti-Semitism is so rampant that Jewish members don’t feel comfortable wearing the Star of David.

Such news is very disturbing, to say the least.

The NEA has a major impact on other teachers unions across the country. How many more are harboring hatred for Jews and Israel that has yet to be revealed?

Get 80% off for 1 year