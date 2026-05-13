

Imagine a classroom where children learn more about gender fluidity than how to do fractions. Parents throughout America are realizing this nightmare exists, and they’re fed up with participating.

While public schools were once engines of opportunity, today they churn out nothing but woke ideology much quicker than factual knowledge.

Statistics confirm the bleak situation. As noted in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reading proficiency levels for 8th graders have reached an abysmal level of 31%, and math proficiency even lower at 26%.

And yet our public schools continue to focus on drag queen story hours and critical race theory instead of the fundamentals. How could things be allowed to become this way?

The blame lies squarely on the elites that took control. Teachers’ unions, which receive money from large government entities, support and promote curriculum that divides children by race and identity.

Florida’s struggle with educational material showed specific examples of such content including graphic sexual depictions in school library books as well as anti-American diatribes. This explains why there has been such a dramatic decline in the amount of trust Americans place in public education.

However, here is what really makes this concept stop you dead in your tracks: What occurs when parents finally remove themselves and their children from the public education system?

What would happen? The answer is spelled out below for subscribers.