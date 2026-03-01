Imagine a world where poison is not only addictive but creatively marketed and available at no cost.

Sounds insane, doesn’t it?

It’s actually a description of our reality.

The twist?

The free and highly addictive poison isn’t in liquid form.

Rather, the poison takes digital form. Social media is a no-cost, highly addictive threat to mental health that has yet to be regulated.

TikTok is Instagram on Steroids

Much has been made of neural scan results revealing the brain activity of those who watch TV. The brain scans of those watching TV reveals neural activity similar to those who are sleeping.

It turns out that social media is even worse. Instead of putting viewers into a sleep state as occurs when watching TV, social media makes them ill.

Mentally ill, that is.

The worst culprit among the socials?

TikTok. To the surprise of many, TikTok worsens mental health more than Instagram.

How bad is it?

TikTok users are depressed and in some cases, suicidal. Most were aware that Instagram use leads to lessened confidence and poor self-image.

However, few are aware of the damage caused by TikTok. To find the truth, one must analyze the data.

A recent analysis of more than 44,000 daily adolescent diaries across 100 days determined 60% suffered consistently negative outcomes after using social media.

The conclusion?

Social media contributes to or directly causes mental health problems.

To be more specific, the data highlights the especially negative impact of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The good news?

The data reveals Snapchat and WhatsApp have no impact, and in some cases, a slight positive impact on mental health.

The Mental Health Crisis Everyone is Ignoring