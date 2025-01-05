Upgrade y determined our subscription today for more great articles.

According to Thomas Sowell, America’s decline in marriage is not a natural phenomenon. By 2030, nearly 50% of women living in the United States will be single and childless. David’s Bridal has gone out of business.

Moreover, we are on the cusp of West World style robot girlfriends subservient to men in every possible way.

The dark twist is that the West’s ongoing decline might have been coordinated by unseen forces. It appears “the powers that be” have used feminism as an ideological launching pad for the increasingly pervasive LGBTQ movement.

Sowell Calls for a Return to Tradition