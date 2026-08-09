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Michael Lipscomb's avatar
Michael Lipscomb
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What you miss is the mechanisms for preparation. With segregation, blacks were not allowed to be prepared. This was the original justification for AA programs. Economists and social scientists gloss over the disparity in preparation and the efficacy of the so-called prepared. Mediocrity is prevalent among prep school and Ivy League graduates. Look at the country for chrissakes.

Moreover, Sowell has never attacked in action the conditions of inner city schools and the broken family. Nothing but books pointing out trends and their consequences. The problem with both the semi-literate white achievers and the opportunistic black middle-class has gotten worse on Sowell's watch.

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