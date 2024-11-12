Upgrade your subscription to support the Deskooling movement!

By all accounts, teachers unions have been problematic for quite some time. These groups continue to push for kids to attend failing public schools. All the while, they’re working behind the scenes to keep parents from having any say on what their kids are exposed to for seven to eight hours per day.

Unsurprisingly, more mothers and fathers are pulling their children out of public classrooms and seeking other avenues of education. Sometimes, this involves private school or even homeschooling.

Both of these alternatives repeatedly incur attacks from teachers unions that rely upon high public school attendance levels to line their own pockets. Yet, over the years, it’s come to light that many employees of these groups secretly send their own kids to private schools.

Of all the teachers unions across the nation, the federal charter of the National Education Association is among the most insidious. Every parent in the nation should be on high alert and understand just how serious this matter is.

Our Nation’s Lawmakers Have a Responsibility to Take a Stand

The only way to remove the Nation Education Association’s federal charter is via legislative action. This is now an imperative, since this charter has become more preoccupied with making political contributions than looking out for the best interests of students.

To date, public schools are more likely than their private schools to have students with subpar grades. Children are especially struggling when it comes to reading and math. Educators who work in public classrooms, meanwhile, are more likely to receive lower wages than their private school counterparts.

This is something the federal charter of the National Education Association could easily fix. However, the union decided playing political games is more conducive to its longevity than improving these public schools that so many kids attend.

As a result of this, Congress should act accordingly. Revoking this charter during the start of next year’s legislative session would send a clear message. Lawmakers, regardless of the party they’re registered to, should all agree it’s more important to stand up for high-quality education than allow petty, yet dangerous, political games.

This Has Been in the Making For Years

As long as federal charters like the aforementioned are emboldened to stick around, education in this country will keep suffering. Right now, a staggering amount of children are being passed from grade to grade without gaining the necessary literary skills.

At the same time, classrooms across the country remain infested with DEI and other haphazard ideologies. Parents from all walks of life have let educators know they don’t want their kids exposed to this sort of political dogma. Yet, they’re routinely shut down and told to let “the experts” do what they want.

With such disdain for parents and disregard for the youth, it’s no wonder the federal charter of the National Education Association is now so emboldened. This division, to its core, feels untouchable.

We Don’t Have to Wait For Congress to Act

While legislative action against the National Education Association is vital, this doesn’t mean we have to sit around in the meantime. The stakes are higher than ever and now is the moment for parents to act on behalf of their kids.

This means looking into private classrooms and charter schools. It’s also not a bad idea to consider homeschooling and reach out to other parents who have experience. If you’re unsure of where to begin, there are all sorts of homeschooling coaches who can assist you and your children with making the necessary transitions.

With months left until the next congressional session, we can’t afford to wait. Every day that passes will have monumental impacts on the next generation.

A Warning to Other Teachers Unions

The dismantling of the National Education Association’s federal charter will send a clear message to its counterparts across the country. Teachers unions that opt to prioritize political activism over the wellbeing of school-age children have no business remaining active.

Unfortunately, this is the only feasible path moving forward. These unions refuse to hear out parents or collaborate with them to address concerns. Instead, mothers and fathers throughout the nation are consistently met with arrogant dismissals and accusations of “domestic terrorism.”

At the same time, children are still being exposed to DEI and additional political ideologies. This is taking the place of lesson plans that would actually be conducive to high quality education.

In light of these events, it’s time to speak the language that teachers unions understand. No matter what state you’re in or what party you’re registered with, you can make a difference. Phone your current or incoming representative and share your concerns. Let them know why they should vote to revoke the federal charter of the National Education Association.

Only through collective action can we not just purge corrupt teachers unions, but also bring about long overdue reforms to this nation’s education system.

