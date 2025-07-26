For decades, teachers unions have been given the assumption of innocence. Most Americans naturally believed these unions existed to facilitate the best interests of educators and students alike.

Recent years, however, brought light to a very different (and more disturbing) reality. Teachers unions today are in it to make money, not streamline education. On their watch, youth literacy rates are plummeting; meanwhile, students in public schools struggle with basic math and science.

Parents have begun seeing the writing on the wall, as well. They’re pulling their kids out of failing classrooms to either homeschool them or send them to private schools. Objectively speaking, access to school choice in this manner benefits children, giving them the best shot at an education.

It also takes money out of teachers unions’ pockets, though. It’s why these groups have fought to make private school attendance, vouchers, and homeschooling as challenging as possible.

They’d rather make money off warehousing kids in public schools than clean up the quality of these classrooms.

For a while, teachers unions pretended this wasn’t the case. Though lately, they’ve started saying the quiet part out loud.

These People Don’t Care About Our Kids

On social media, the Chicago Teachers Union made it plain as day.

In black and white, the group declared that it “cannot save children.” Instead, the Chicago Teachers Union stated its “work in the moment” is to “destroy systems of oppression.”

Coincidentally, however, these “oppressive systems” happen to be things that teachers unions can’t profit from. They’ve alleged homeschooling is harmful because it denies children a “real” (state controlled) education.

In Illinois, there’s even been proposed legislation that would jail homeschooling parents.