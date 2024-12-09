For years, radical Islamism has been a brewing threat to America. This doesn’t just take place in the form of terrorist attacks, but it also endangers the freedoms and liberties that our nation holds dear.

Islamists, at the end of the day, don’t believe that everyone should have the self-determination to chart their own part. Instead, people who adhere to such a radical ideology think only Islamism will suffice. Anyone who dares to disagree, push back, or choose another path should be subjected to punishment.

Some people in America are shying away from confronting radical Islamism. Many of these folks believe that it’ll go away or cease to pose tangible threats to the United States.

Unfortunately, recent developments have proven this theory to be very, very wrong.

New Jersey Under Siege