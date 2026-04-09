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They are calling this progress. They are calling this justice. They are calling this the “right” side of history.

I am calling it brain rot.

Dr. Gad Saad, an evolutionary psychologist and the man behind the wildly popular YouTube show THE SAAD TRUTH, delivers the goods in *THE PARASITIC MIND: HOW INFECTIOUS IDEAS ARE KILLING COMMON SENSE.* This is not a polite academic musings. This is a frontal attack on the irrational, anti-freedom ideologies which have hijacked our institutions and taken what was once rational debate and turned it into a hate crime.

Saad has coined the perfect term: IDEA PATHOGENS.

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These are not simply harmless opinions. These are mental parasites that enter into your mind, take over your reasoning process, suppress opposition, and propagate themselves by punishing anybody who dares to question them. As with biological parasites, these toxic ideas manipulate those affected by them so that they reject reality, common sense, and even the most basic aspects of biology -- and then demand you cheer along with the madness, or face cancellation.

Where did this happen? In universities. What were once the temples of free thought have been converted into echo chambers of postmodern nonsense, victimhood cults, and ideologically forced conformity.

Safe spaces that coddle fragility rather than build resilience. Gender ideology that ignores chromosomes. Academic feminism that makes pathology of masculinity. Postmodernism that states truth is oppressive. Trans-activist policies that bully women and erase sex based rights. And, racism defined as anything that does not bow down to critical race theory.

Saad uses evolutionary psychology to demonstrate how these pathogens spread: they prey upon humans’ tribal instincts; they reward virtue signaling; and they punish critical thinking with social exile. Those afflicted with the disease do not debate -- they scream. They do not argue -- they dox. They do not persuade -- they silence.

And the Ostrich Parasitic Syndrome? That’s when people willfully turn a blind eye to what is apparent because acknowledging it would destroy their worldview, or cost them status.

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As we’ve all witnessed it unfold before our eyes:

Children are indoctrinated, rather than educated. Corporations grovel to woke mobs. Media amplify the craziest voices while hiding evidence that contradicts the narrative. Freedom of speech -- the oxygen of liberty -- has been strangled under the guise of “harm,” and “inclusivity.”

Saad diagnoses the disease, he also prescribes the cure: courage. Courage to say what needs to be said, to demand debate, to refuse to self-censor. He provides his readers with the tools to think critically, skeptically, and to defend one’s own intellect against the parasites.

This book is a battle cry for anyone fed up with watching common sense get mugged in the streets.

And to obtain the complete arsenal of no-BS exposes on how these idea pathogens continue to infect every aspect of our society, subscribe to the platform for every uncensored deep dive they desperately want to keep buried.

Saad’s sarcasm cuts like a scalpel -- cutting, sharp, and deadly. He mocks the absurdities with no quarter given because absurdity deserves mocking. He supports each and every one of his claims with logic, science, and evolutionary understanding, demonstrating that these are not fringe rants, but a defense of reality itself.

The stakes could not be higher. When idea pathogens prevail, freedom loses. When reason dies, tyranny wins. When universities churn out compliant ideologues rather than independent thinkers, the republic crumbles from within.

We’ve already suffered the costs: broken families, destroyed careers, lost trust, and a culture that punishes honesty and rewards delusion.

Saad refuses to allow it to remain that way. He calls on us to reclaim our minds, to defend open discussion, and to starve the parasites by withholding our attention and compliance.

This is not about left vs right. This is about sanity vs madness. Truth vs lies. Liberty vs control.

*The Parasitic Mind* is the red pill we needed. It is funny, forceful, and terrifyingly accurate.

Get it today. Read it. Arm yourself. Then, speak up -- loud, proud, and without apology.

If we don’t kill these infectious ideas, they will kill everything we value.

Common sense is alive... barely. On life support.

Gad Saad gave us the defibrillator.

It’s time to shock the system back to life.

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