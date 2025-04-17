With each passing day, more Americans are waking up to the fact that the establishment is not on our side. Rather than looking out for the best interests of this country, the establishment is more preoccupied with securing its own power. Far too often, this happens at the expense of we the people.

As a result of the establishment’s self interest and growing tyranny, more Americans are mobilizing at the grassroots level. This is evidenced by people coming together at their churches and non-public schools to find community with one another.

Unfortunately, even this is now under siege by extremist activists. These people, without exaggerations, will do literally anything to achieve radical political agendas that don’t serve our nation’s best interests.

Some of the most concerning cases now come from none other than Illinois.

An All Out Assault on Our Rights

In Illinois, a group known as The People’s Lobby held a Zoom meeting to discuss various matters pertaining to so-called systemic inequities and other politically charged talking points.

However, the event took a particularly disturbing turn when group members began discussing how to infiltrate schools and churches with political propaganda.

According to group members, this infiltration is essential to getting their message across and inciting people to riot on their behalf.