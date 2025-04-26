What can you usually find in Woke culture? Lack of self-awareness, entitlement, weakness, and a general sway toward narcissism shrouded in virtue-signaling without any true exemplifying virtue. An X post by Wilfred Reilly has sparked a heated conversation about "modern Wokes" as "effeminate and passive-aggressive" individuals who use social decorum to separate themselves from others and stand on some false moral high-ground. Is he right?

A Controversial Public Reaction

This X convo started when a White House post on March 18, 2025, detailed the arrest of Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a previously deported felon convicted of fentanyl trafficking, by ICE in Philadelphia.

The White House's decision to highlight her emotional reaction, coupled with a cartoonish depiction of her arrest, lit a match to emotional responses across the social media platform.

Some, like @Brick_Suit, saw it as a justified public shaming ("the face of FAFO"), while others, like @thesamparr, called it "embarrassing and shameful."

Reilly, however, doubled down. Why mocking a criminal’s deportation should be considered shameful is certainly ridiculous. Advocating for a return to public shaming practices like "bringing back the stocks” might seem extreme, but there have been scores of criminal activities by illegal immigrants who were let into the country by Biden and Obama.

These illegal activities are insane to fathom. 33,000 assaults. 1,700 homicides, 4,300 sex crimes including violent rape. These are just the numbers from last year.

@three_elephant’s replied to Reilly, describing those offended by the mockery as "effeminate and passive-aggressive" people who weaponize etiquette to assert class superiority. Reilly’s enthusiastic agreement—"Legitimately great description of modern Wokes"—drives us to a greater curiosity about Woke culture in general.

Entitlement, Weakness, Lack of Self-Awareness, and Narcissism: A Deep Dive into the Cultural of "Modern Wokes"

Broader cultural dynamics are at play when we talk about woke culture. It’s easy to break it down with a little psychology, though.

Let’s start with a few common traits among the woke: entitlement, narcissism, lack of self-awareness (essentially the core attribute of a narcissist), and virtue signaling to an “asleep” echo chamber.

Entitlement and Narcissism: The Expectation of Niceness as a Social Weapon

Wokes seem to have high levels of entitlement. They expect that others should adhere to a specific standard of "niceness" or social decorum, even in the face of serious crimes like fentanyl trafficking. There seems to be no reason, or accurate labeling of right vs. wrong. As long as you have a nose ring, brightly colored hair, stand for trans people, and shun conservative values which made the U.S. constitution in the first palace, then you’re socially acceptable. Murder? No biggie. Rape? Not a problem. Child trafficking? What’s the big deal? Child grooming? Just another day in the work world.

@lazarusatgate, replying to @three_elephant’s post, argues that the Wokes demand some bizarre etiquette with a demand for niceness, which itself violates traditional etiquette by imposing behavioral expectations on others.

A "sense of entitlement" is a hallmark of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). In this context, the "modern Wokes" described by @three_elephant exhibit entitlement by expecting society to prioritize their emotional comfort, and forced sympathy with a criminal over accountability for harmful actions.

This entitlement ties into a broader cultural trend. Wokes use moral superiority as a tool to control public discourse. @RepubRepartee’s reply to Reilly notes an "inverse correlation" between holding sympathy as a political value and practicing it as a personal one, suggesting that performative empathy may mask a deeper self-interest. This performative aspect of entitlement reflects a disconnect between stated values and authentic behavior, the tried and true mantra of a narcissist yet again.

Narcissism in a nutshell is an astonishing lack of self-awareness. Most people learn from social feedback, like when they hurt, maim, or kill someone, and not only have to face criminal charges, but social penance. It goes way back to our ancestral tribes. You could be excommunicated from one if you did something harmful to your fellow tribes people. Wokes are completely devoid of an internal moral compass. They don’t care if they’re ousted from the larger social tribe of critical thinkers or those who follow logic, as long as their small group of other Wokes accepts them.

Reilly frames this lack of self-awareness. "Effeminate men and women" who prioritize appearances over substance are truly Woke. He’s not wrong.

Wokes and Performative Virtue

Then there’s the social signaling or preformative virtue, which is far different from actual virtue – you know, the type of behavior your mother used to tell you about. Do good when no one is looking?

Woke people live in a fantasy world that supports their delusions of grandeur, where their moral superiority is unquestioned, and their discomfort with harsh realities, like the public shaming of a fentanyl dealer, is prioritized over societal safety, or really, common decency. There are countless other examples of this disconnect, like cheering on child porn in elementary school libraries with titles like “Buttplugs for Newbies,” encourage sex ed summer camps, have secret meetings with children about their gender ideology without parents’ consent, and more.

The Woke don’t stand for the weak and mentally ill; they breed them. They don’t practice healthy protection of their young. They eat them alive.

Why?

Woke Weakness: Passivity and Avoidance of Confrontation

Wokes are weak.

The accusation of "weakness" in @three_elephant’s description—specifically the claim that Wokes have "likely never been in a physical confrontation or played team sports"—strikes at the heart of traditional notions of strength and masculinity.

As healthy, white, masculine men are targeted by the Deep State, we can see how weakness is now venerated instead of strength.

@JohnMow argues that a lack of "visceral violent experience" leaves people detached from reality, unable to handle the rawness of situations like public shaming.

@Darlyn215, a 67-year-old grandmother, challenges the masculinity of those making such claims, asserting that many of these "tough" critics couldn’t match her in a fight. Laughable really. Can you imagine a 67-year-old grandmother fighting in the trenches in war, or doing the dirty, challenging jobs men do that require strength and fortitude?

Men who stray from masculine stereotypes, such as being assertive or confrontational, are sometimes penalized by society, but there’s a reason for this. Healthy masculinity is at the core of a functioning society. We need people to stand up to fentanyl dealers, and rapers and murderers, not give them a free pass.

The "modern Wokes" have an aversion to conflict, and their focus is always on some bullshit decorum over justice. Meanwhile, pedophiles and murderers rise in power.

@CraigGreen’s reply about a Muay Thai fighter who embodies both politeness and strength, suggesting that authenticity and toughness don’t require crudeness or aggression, is the epitome of true masculinity that this world needs more than ever. It’s far from a Woke ideology.

The Cultural Reinforcement of Individualism

Finally, cultures that value vertical individualism—where individual status and success are prioritized—tend to foster narcissistic tendencies. We can all be our own individuals, but Wokes calling themselves a slew of different pronouns, which defy their God-given state with X or Y chromosomes, or your sexual deviance being normalized through “niceness” and acceptance are bollocks. Touting the rights of criminals while stomping on the rights of law-abiding citizens is an upside-down world, and rightly, people have had enough of it.

People won't continue to tolerate Wokes prioritizing spectacle over empathy. They need some self-awareness and accountability before they can expect to have any meaningful engagement with the world. And cheering on a fentanyl dealer or a murderer is about as ridiculous as it gets.

But this begs another question? What’s causing this mass psychosis? There are a few theories we could postulate, but one is that it was intentional. The woke are not awake.