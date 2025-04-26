Deskooled

Kenneth T
2h

Welcome to the machine

What you breath, what you eat, what you drink WILL change you.

What you are injected with WILL change you.

What they program you with, WILL change you.

Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)
3h

When I heard someone speaking to themselves as "is, we, they, them' it pricks images of blurry dissonance. Then I remembered a painting...Satan summoning his demons. The man who Jesus cast the legions from him to the pigs, why are problem possed to refer themselves as many. My mind wanders and it wonders of what is the truth behind CERN, strange tunnel opening ceremonies, Olympic Satanic shows, Superbowl sold out sublimation images, etc. btw the image of Satan by Lawrence Thomas seem to have a liking to a painting of Abandon, Appolyon, aka Satan in someone's"66th" floor gold laid ... We are truly facing a spiritual battle with dark forces Lord God please help the lost

https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/art-artists/work-of-art/satan-summoning-his-legions

