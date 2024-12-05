Our nation’s education system has been in trouble for quite some time. Critical race theory, DEI, and other dogmatic doctrines continue to infect classrooms. Students are being pitted against one another, brainwashed to hate America, and made to view political ideologies as undisputed facts.

The people pushing these agendas know exactly what they’re doing. They understand that targeting young people with this poison, while their minds are still developing, is hard to overcome. This is why parents and other people who speak out against DEI and the like are routinely demonized by the elites.

Regardless of your political views, we can all agree that elite academia is critical to preserve America’s future. Unfortunately, as the quality of academia quickly goes down the drain, our time to save it is running out.

Defeating Wokeness Before It’s Too Late

Once teachers begin pedaling politically charged ideologies, it’s only a matter of time before the media promotes them as gospel. Americans who push back or disapprove in any way are immediately shunned for it. We witnessed this years ago when parents were defamed as “domestic terrorists” all for raising concerns about wokeness.

As we’re all too aware, doctrines like critical race theory and DEI are taking the place of legitimate curricula that students need to thrive in the real world.