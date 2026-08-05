Women today are canceling female Uber drivers to avoid one set of risks; meanwhile, some insist that women need to escape an entirely different set of dangers.

In doing so, each ride becomes a grim form of gambling that demonstrates just how much human instinct has become distorted.

The Female Driver Paradox

Lauren Southern was defending her preference for using female Uber drivers to reduce the chances she might be murdered. At the same time Michael Knowles was noting his wife’s tendency to cancel female drivers due to safety concerns.

Both were working within the same broken system but reaching opposite conclusions. The idea that we have made “progress” is false.

We have reached this point because society is unwilling to consider the statistically relevant patterns found in crimes committed by males and females and instead places emotional considerations above reason.

It seems especially ridiculous when you think of it in terms of neither woman’s choice is driven by prejudice. One woman believes that there may be opportunities for opportunistic violence presented by male drivers.

The other believes that male drivers may present a coordinated (or distracting) threat to her safety because of women. There is empirical evidence in crime statistics involving driver incidents that support both beliefs.

To pretend that the debate is settled through slogans about equality only serves to make the next ride more hazardous for passengers.

So what does happen if every rider must perform these calculations prior to confirming a trip?