For many Americans, they have more questions than answers when it comes to the logistics of homeschooling. Some aren’t aware about how to make the transition away from public classrooms. Others remain uncertain about how their kids will learn social skills with peers of their age or gain exposure to healthy, extracurricular activities.

Here’s the good news, though: homeschooling doesn’t have to be this stressful experience. It certainly doesn’t have to mirror the public school system’s approach to education.

It’s important for us to spread the word about what homeschooling really entails, along with the options it affords to parents and children alike.

With a concrete awareness about the reality of homeschooling, Americans can make informed choices to set young people up for success.

The Planes of Development Are Key

Far too many parents have been led to believe that eight hours a day, five days a week is what kids need to learn reading, writing, and other important skills.

This is a fallacy, though.

Countless studies, books, and real life evidence reveals that children’s learning differs, largely by age, aptitude, and other factors. When homeschooling at the high school level, kids often require about three hours of education each day.

Though in the case of very young children, such as at the kindergarten or elementary school levels, they can often learn well with 20 to 30 minutes of education every day.

Many parents aren’t aware of this. Some want to homeschool their kids, but don’t even know where to start.

It’s for reasons like this that growing and strengthening the homeschool community matters so much. Through this community, parents who love their kids and don’t want to sacrifice them to the establishment can begin taking steps forward accordingly.

One Size Fits All Doesn’t Work

For generations, kids have been warehoused in classrooms, being taught the same things at the same time over and over again.

Academic elites may think this is great, but reality shows that it’s a failure.

This one size fits all approach to education is exactly why so many young people are falling behind in these public schools.

Children are not all the same. Some have strengths in certain areas, yet weaknesses in others. Many kids’ learning styles also vary, which doesn’t mesh well with being told to sit down, obey, and stay quiet in stuffy classrooms.

Public schools don’t care about any of this. They certainly aren’t invested in giving your children a real education that aligns with their strengths and learning styles.

Instead, they just want your kids to be silent, indoctrinated, and conditioned to serve the elites once they grow up.

If public education was going to change for the better, it would have done so already. In fact, the system has actually gotten worse in recent years.

Parents who want to save their kids have to begin taking action now.

The Numbers Speak For Themselves

Anti-homeschooling, pro-establishment elites are invested in making you believe that parents can’t actually give their kids a real education. Yet, time and time again, we see this just isn’t true.

Many homeschooled children have test scores that are far above that of their counterparts learning in public classrooms. Kids who get an education from their parents also have time to attend community activities, engage in extracurriculars, and develop new skills, such as playing an instrument.

In real time, so many children in public classrooms cannot read at their grade level. Some are even struggling to write their own names.

Yet the education system passes them along from one grade to the next, taking zero action to help them get caught up or improve their test scores. When academic officials are asked about this, they gloss over the problem and tell critics to let “the experts” handle education.

Parents Know Their Kids Best

As more Americans learn about the various options they have for homeschooling their kids, the public education system is working overtime.

More specifically, they’re pushing the narrative that parents are inherently unequipped to ensure that children learn what’s necessary to succeed later on. They insist that Americans without formal degrees in education have no business trying to homeschool.

Yet, parents know their kids best. Parents know the strengths of their kids, just as they can grasp which areas are in need of improvement.

The same cannot be said for educators with fancy degrees who are failing to teach kids the most basic reading, math, and writing skills.

Moving forward, we have to remember that homeschooling does - and should - look very different from the public education system’s approach to learning.

Through online forums, books, and coaches, parents also have the tools to come up with a plan for homeschooling their kids. Now is a good a time as ever to get started

Don’t believe the establishment hype from people who want to treat your children as nothing more than cogs in a well oiled machine.