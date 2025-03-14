The LGBTQ+ teachers in charge of educating America’s children seem hell-bent on foisting gender-bending, non-binary propaganda on their students. They’re acting out after Trump’s Executive Order 14190 signed on January 29, 2025, called "Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling.

The aim of the order is detailed. Trump states, “. . .parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight.” it is meant to reshape America’s educational system which has failed our children, taught them to be anti-American, and forces them witness gender ideology and critical race theory to keep them stupid and compliant to the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization’s plans to corrupt America from within, creating docile, idiot slaves.

Instead of teaching our children math, history, science, reading, or even art and music, we’ve wasted billions of tax dollars on DEI, and other programs that harm our children instead of creating the best and brightest citizens. You can look at the rebellion in homeschooled kids to see where we’ve failed our publicly educated children. Like other government agencies found to have been knee-deep in fraud and money laundering lately, through the efforts of the DOGE, the Department of Education (DOE) has used USAID to funnel money into an agenda that robs our children of their future.