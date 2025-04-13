Nationwide, the education system has been suffering. With plunging literacy rates and students falling behind in every grade, there’s a lot on the line. Unless something changes quickly, the future of the United States looks pretty grim.

At the grassroots level, Americans have been advocating to expand school choice, giving young people more options to receive a quality education. After all, a child’s zip code should never determine how well they learn in school.

Unfortunately, the teachers unions of America don’t really want to improve education. In fact, their greatest interest lies in keeping as many kids in public schools as possible.

That can’t - and won’t - happen as more parents become aware of school choice and its many benefits. Because teachers unions make money from public school attendance, they won’t back the school choice movement, even if it stands to benefit children.

Though the truth is, the teachers unions have been compromised for quite some time, thanks to covert CIA operations.

Education Has Been Under Siege for Quite Some Time

If there’s one thing the deep state knows, it’s that an uneducated population is much easier to control than an educated one. It’s why the public school systems have declined, becoming infested with DEI and ineffective curricula.