WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Something remarkable is happening in American education, and it isn’t happening in a classroom.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

Homeschooling in the United States grew at nearly triple its pre-pandemic pace during the 2024-2025 school year, according to research from the Johns Hopkins Homeschool Research Lab. Not a temporary blip. Not a pandemic hangover finally fading out. An acceleration, with ten states reporting their highest homeschool enrollment numbers ever recorded, higher than even the peak pandemic years.

Why would families keep leaving a system built specifically to educate their children?

Because for a growing number of them, that system stopped delivering on the one thing it promised. According to recent survey data, roughly seventy two percent of homeschooling parents point to poor academic quality and ineffective teaching approaches as their primary reason for leaving. Not politics first. Not culture war headlines first. The classroom itself.

That distinction matters more than most coverage of this trend admits. Standardized testing has narrowed what actually gets taught in many public schools, pushing curriculum toward teaching to the test rather than building the kind of critical thinking that sticks with a kid for life. Parents watching that happen in real time aren’t leaving because of a single controversial lesson plan. They’re leaving because they’ve concluded the entire model has drifted away from actual learning.

Here’s the number that should stop anyone defending the status quo. Homeschooled students average around 1190 on the SAT, compared to 1060 for public school students nationally, a gap of over a full standard deviation on some scoring breakdowns. On the ACT and other standardized measures, homeschooled students consistently score fifteen to twenty five percentile points higher than their public school peers. That’s not a small effect explainable by wealthy families opting out. That’s a pattern showing up across income levels and geography.

Isn’t it worth asking what a one on one, self paced education model is doing right that a room of thirty kids and one overstretched teacher structurally cannot replicate?

The growth isn’t confined to any single demographic either. What started as a largely white, middle to upper income movement has diversified substantially over the past several years, with non white and non Hispanic families representing a rapidly expanding share of homeschooling households nationwide. This isn’t a niche lifestyle choice anymore. It’s becoming a mainstream alternative that families across every background are actively choosing, not settling for.

Meanwhile, the public school system is contracting under its own structural weight. Enrollment nationally was already flattening before the pandemic hit, and the shock that followed accelerated a decline that shows no sign of reversing. Researchers at Brookings found that the share of children outside traditional public schools, whether in private school, homeschooling, or simply unaccounted for in official rolls, has stayed well above pre-pandemic levels for four straight years running. The modest rebound some districts saw in 2022 wasn’t a recovery. It was a pause before the next wave of families walked out the door.

That exodus creates a financial death spiral few school boards want to discuss out loud. Most state and federal education funding flows on a per pupil basis, which means every family that leaves takes real dollars out of the system with them, tightening budgets for the students who remain and giving remaining districts even less capacity to fix the problems driving families away in the first place.

So where does that leave the debate over what American education is actually supposed to accomplish?

The old argument assumed public school was simply the default, the water everyone swims in whether they love it or not. That assumption is eroding fast. Families aren’t waiting for a school board to fix a broken system on their own timeline. They’re building something else entirely, one dining room table and one self directed curriculum at a time, and the test scores suggest they’re not sacrificing quality to do it.

The number worth remembering isn’t a statistic buried in a research paper. It’s the growing share of American parents who looked at the system built to educate their kids and decided they could do it better themselves. That’s not a fringe opinion anymore. That’s a movement with the data to back it up.