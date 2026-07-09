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Deskooled

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Michael Parker's avatar
Michael Parker
8h

The Time to get the Hell out of Public Schools was 10+ years ago! We Homeschooled 2 of our 3 children with Zero Regrets!

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Theresa M.'s avatar
Theresa M.
7h

That’s great news—more children being educated to think independently and (largely) with morals!

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