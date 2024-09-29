It isn’t often that university presidents resign in the middle of their career. The president of Rutgers University, Jonathan Holloway, did just that. Holloway voluntarily stepped down from his role as he is tired of being politically correct. Holloway is no longer willing to be woke to pull a paycheck.

Holloway Turns Down $1 Million a Year

Holloway was making seven figures to serve as president of Rutgers University. The university president has decided to step down because the campus has become too toxic. According to Holloway, campus toxicity is “the part I didn’t’ bargain for.”