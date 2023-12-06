The Plan for 2024
Lower prices, more content
Hello to the awesome people following this Unskool substack. I hope life is treating you well this holiday season!
I am even more excited for the political season in 2024. I will be writing more content than I ever have.
This is the calm before the storm.
There will be more free content as well as more paid, so please consider grabbing a monthly subscri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Deskooled to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.