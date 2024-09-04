Vladimir Lenin, founder of the Russian Communist Party and leader of the Bolshevik Revolution, believed that education was the key to domination.

“Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world,” is one of Lenin’s deepest political insights. Here’s another: “Give me four years to teach your children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” Lenin also said, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country

Joseph Stalin, who transformed the Communist dream into a living nightmare, seized upon Lenin’s dark wisdom when he said, “Education is a weapon whose effects depend on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.”

Fidel Castro believed, “Revolution and education are the same thing.”

You get the picture. These die-hard Communists sound like spokespersons for the National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union in America.

Whoever thought Communist education theory would take root in the U.S. public education system?

Well, it has. You might be surprised who planted the seed.

American Progressive Education Theory

Most people, at least those old enough to remember going through index cards from the library card to find a book, might remember John Dewey (1859-1952) as the inventor of the Dewey Decimal System, an efficient way to keep track of library books.

Dewey was much more than a bookish man who was interested in orderly libraries. He was also a leader in the U.S. progressive education movement. Dewey’s philosophy has had a huge impact on how education is done in America.

Both proponents and opponents see Dewey as one of the most important philosophers of the 20th century. Philosophy begins in the head and then trickles down into reality. That’s how powerful abstract thought can be.

Dewey was no fan of the Judeo-Christian God or the Western tradition. He made a distinction between reality and an endless variety of human experiences. Put another way, Dewey was a secular humanist—a relativist who would remake creation into his own image.

Natural law—where God’s creation reflects the attributes of a creator to establish an unchanging moral standard—was a nonstarter for Dewey. Instead, he set out to indoctrinate the youth in a progressive, relativist way of seeing things.

Dewey’s worldview eventually took root, grew, and blossomed in the public education system. Because of this, he has had a profound influence on American culture and politics. The Democratic Party that we see today is a product of Dewey’s anti-Judeo-Christian philosophy.

There’s debate about how much Karl Marx impacted Dewey’s thought, but the outcome is the same either way. Dewey was a progressive and a socialist. If you walk like a Marxist…

A recent Fraser Institute poll indicated that “45% of Americans aged 18-24 agree that socialism is the ideal economic system for the U.S.” When almost half of young adults are advocates of socialism, something’s gone terribly wrong in the education system. Socialism is a watered-down term for communism. Communism, as the 20th century proves, leads to weeping and the gnashing of teeth.

It looks like Dewey’s version of American Marxism has come to fruition. A sufficient number of the youth have been indoctrinated. Time to move on to the adults.

Maoist Reduction for Government Employees

Progressives—whether they identify as Neo-Maoists or Neo-Marxists—target the youth because they haven’t developed sufficient critical thinking skills to see the demon behind all the angelic rhetoric. Young people tend to internalize experiences through an emotional rather than a rational filter.

Tiffany Justice has her critical thinking skills intact. “The goal of public education is no longer to give children practicable skills like reading, writing and math skills that they can use to be successful in life,” she posted on X.

“The goal is as Paulo Freire stated is ‘to awaken a critical consciousness’ in the child so that they can be used as a tool of destruction to dismantle perceived power structures,” the post continued.

The result: “Marxism.”

If Marxist brainwashing only softens critical thinking skills while the victim is in public school, that’s okay. The government will do the rest.

Wokal Distance has a series of posts on X: “This maoist ‘re-education programming,’ and I'll show you how it works🧵”

“The goal of this is to say ‘I own you, I own your social media, I own your voice, your life will be nothing but a vessel for leftist ideology. If you refuse I will take away your ability to earn a living.’”

The posts tell the story of a government employee who was working for the Mayor of Jersey City, NJ. The worker didn’t “reflect the values of the city” and is forced to choose between the mayor and the sister who defended him.

The mayor demands that employees not only obey orders but internalize the Wokenista values. The employee is instructed to write out, without any help or review, his Woke values and beliefs in a public space. He has to choose the mayor over his sister to keep his job.

The exercise humiliates the employee to evoke the emotion with which to imprint the irrational nonsense in the worker’s mind. Resistance is futile. You must submit if you want to keep your job. It doesn't matter if God and truth are on your side.

The mayor is a Marxist bully. He’s like a Woke public school teacher with even more power. This kind of crap happens all the time.

The potential for critical thinking, like the potential for language, is inborn. Learning a language is necessary for unfolding innate potential. Schools are meant to unfold innate critical thinking skills. Those are basic facts.

Marxists don’t like facts. They like power. The attack on reason is an attack on God.

God-fearing people need to seriously think about that.