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Early in the video above, around the 0:36 mark, comes a line easy to miss on a first watch: the Immigration Act of 1882 has slowly become increasingly forgotten.

That’s not a throwaway detail. It’s the entire premise of what the current administration is doing right now.

Around the 5:31 mark, a White House announcement lays out the policy directly — pausing immigrant visa proceedings from 75 countries until the U.S. can confirm that incoming immigrants won’t become what the law calls a public charge. A few seconds later, at roughly 5:53, the video asks the obvious follow-up: where has that term been heard before? The answer traces straight back to 1882.

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The law itself, quoted plainly around the 22:17 mark, is almost startling in how blunt it is by modern legislative standards: the country did not want any convict, lunatic, or idiot. Nearly a century and a half later, the underlying logic hasn’t changed even if the language has softened. The government has always reserved the right to ask whether someone coming in is likely to become dependent on public support rather than self-sufficient.

Why did it take until now for a 150-year-old law to get enforced the way it was written?

That’s the real story here. This isn’t new policy dressed up as history. It’s old policy that simply stopped being applied for decades, quietly, without anyone voting to repeal it.

Around the 22:34 mark, the video makes the point even sharper, arguing plainly that this standard should have been enforced the entire time — not reinvented, not rewritten, just applied.

What changes when a country stops asking whether newcomers can support themselves?

The welfare rolls change. The strain on public services changes. And eventually, the political will to keep the door open changes too, because the public start to sense the mismatch between what the law says and what’s actually being enforced.

The administration’s current position isn’t asking anyone to accept a new idea. It’s asking the country to go back to enforcing an old one that never actually left the books — it just stopped being read.

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