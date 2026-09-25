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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
1h

With all the lawyers that Trump has working for the White House, why did they just notice this law now? It's baffling.

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Carmen Basilovecchio's avatar
Carmen Basilovecchio
6h

Now that you have read this; you must repost. Regardless of any political belief. A true democracy demands it. The "Rule of Law" gives you to choices: FOLLOW IT or CHANGE IT.

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