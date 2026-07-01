GATE programs, which promote themselves as “enrichment” opportunities for gifted students, provide an early filter for identifying those who will follow orders.

GATE programs were where one former GATE participant on X learned what she had never known before: that there were other ways to learn besides being forced to learn.

She then chose to un-school and found that the act of engaging her passion, rather than just completing school requirements, resulted in her becoming an active learner. While she was in GATE, she was taught to conform, and was told to ask questions after. Now, she is a passionate learner.

What is going on when schools designate children as “gifted”, not to give them greater opportunities, but to put them on the same production line as all the rest?