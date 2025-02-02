In 2025, the federal government is consistently working against the best interests of we the people. Opening the southern border, lying to us about COVID, and poisoning the education system with wokeness are just the tip of the iceberg.

Thanks to reckless government spending, life has gotten significantly unaffordable over the past four years. Inflation and rising interest rates are persistent problems. Many Americans are having to choose between feeding their kids or paying their mortgages.

Others are struggling to hold onto their jobs. With the rise of automation, many past positions are now going to artificial intelligence. Then, there’s been a decline of jobs across the retail and service sectors across the country.

If this wasn’t bad enough, the deep state is trying to take even more away from you. This time, they’re working to bleed you dry via taxes.

The Most Egregious Form of Theft

When people go to church, they generally give or tithe at least 10% of their income. Yet, through taxes, the government takes many times more than this amount. In some cases, people are seeing 40% to 50% of their incomes taken away.

Taxes - whether they come in the form of sales tax, property taxes, state income tax, etc. - quickly add up. Of course, when the government collects this money, it’s not like they’re putting it to good use.

The funds certainly aren’t being used to better the United States or fix the many issues facing this country. Over the past four years, this country has sent billions of dollars overseas to foreign countries.

Meanwhile, our education system here at home is suffering. Veterans are sleeping on the streets and everyday people are living paycheck to paycheck.

It’s clear that the federal government doesn’t care about you. They just want to bleed you dry for their own selfish interests.

We Can’t Keep Funding Endless Government Programs

At the federal and state levels, taxpayer dollars are going towards wasteful, ineffective programs (especially in education). The government will claim that all this money is necessary to benefit the country, but all we need to do is look around.