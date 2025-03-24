The education system of this country continues to fail our kids. Across the board, in reading, math, and writing, too many students aren’t proficient.

In classrooms nationwide, teachers pass failing students from one grade to the next while happily collecting a paycheck. When parents speak out about this, they’re called domestic terrorists and told to leave lesson plans up to the academic professionals.

For far too long, we the people tried this, but it hasn’t worked out so well.

Unlike the orthodox approach to education, however, unschooling has been proven to do remarkably well in educating children.

Here’s How We Take Children’s Education to the Next Level With Unschooling