Queer theorists and other academic Marxists are continually attempting to one-up the devil. Put another way, rattlesnakes don’t wander too far from the den. The serpent that slithered through the Garden of Eden and seduced Eve with a shiny new apple has now taken the form of a school librarian: the same devil, a different disguise.

Leftists tout Drag Queen Story Hour as a clownish method “to promote reading, tolerance, and inclusion.” They’re right on one count. Drag Queens do resemble clowns–the kind in horror movies and nightmares.

In a postmodern world, what used to be evil is now depicted as good, so kids are open to accepting nightmare clowns and other abominations as playmates and teachers. Maybe the monsters are just misunderstood.

Eve was not a child when the serpent hissed hubris into her ear, and Leftists aren’t above treating parents in the same way. Leftists are experts at playing on the egos of adults.

They’re not as direct as the serpent who told Adam and Eve they could be like gods. They work hard at being subtle. Evoking Christian charity, they turn the concept on its head and end up invoking sympathy for the devil. The trick is to feed off of people’s better angels: Tolerance. Understanding. Love.

Undermining the foundational tenets of Christianity allows Leftists to pull the wool over many an eye by conveniently leaving out the concepts of sin and repentance. You can't forgive someone if they don't repent–God doesn’t.

Neo-Marxist theorists never repent, just the opposite. They strive to corrupt parents and children by playing on their desire to be good.

False Innocence Exposed

Chris Rufo has emerged as a leader in the fight against the Left. He is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. Rufo sees through Leftist nonsense and has no fear of offending them. The Left thinks he’s just another mean old oppressor and tries their best to ignore him.

The Drag Queen Story Hour website argues “In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.” If authentic self means denying reality, the DQSH argument might hold water.

The problem: Authentic means real, as in genuine. A drag queen is a man dressed like a woman with garish tastes. If that’s your definition of reality, you’ve got a serious psychological problem–a willful break with reality

The bigger problem: many librarians across the country buy the bull. Librarian Amanda Clarke at Brooklyn Collaborative Studies said as much. “DHS is really about connecting with kids,” Clarke said, “helping them to understand identity and intersectionality.”

Should an elementary school student know what “intersectionality” means? Should adults? How about allowing kids to understand what it means to be a kid and adults to concentrate on reality?

Leftists despise reality in the same way the fallen angels hate God. They’ll do anything to undermine that which cannot be vanquished. Each continued failure makes them hate reality just that much more.

That’s why their favorite target is kids.

Dire warnings like, “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea,” fall on deaf ears. Hatred inflicts deafness and blindness on those afflicted.

Innocence appalls the Left, but it also attracts them. It’s like selling kids cigarettes laced with sin.

Corrupt an innocent child and there's a good chance they’ll be corrupted for life.

That’s the real intention behind Drag Queen Story Hour, to corrupt kids and the families that embrace the idea of tolerance to the point of abandoning reason. It's evil.

Evil Designs

Rufo exposes the DQSH scam for what it is, a tool to deconstruct Western civilization. That may sound like hyperbole, but the Left is nothing if not grandiose in their delusions.

Rufo explains Queer Marxism succinctly,

To disrupt this dynamic, the authors propose a new teaching method, “drag pedagogy,” as a way of stimulating the “queer imagination,” teaching kids “how to live queerly,” and “bringing queer ways of knowing and being into the education of young children.”

Disrupting the idea of the traditional family is a direct attack on Judeo-Christian values by grooming children to sexualize and confuse them to the point they can’t distinguish between reality and the twisted fantasies of their groomers.

Rufos explains:

As Kornstein and Keenan explain, this is an intellectual and political project that requires drag queens and activists to work toward undermining traditional notions of sexuality, replacing the biological family with the ideological family, and arousing transgressive sexual desires in young children.

This is what the Left calls “transformative education.” It comes out of “trans studies, queer and trans pedagogies” that are bent on destabilizing the “normative function of schooling” through transformative education.

In other words, the Left seeks to make the abnormal normal and the normal weird. There’s nothing innocent about it, just like there’s nothing innocent about a serpent hissing hubris meant to bring the downfall of humanity. It’s one and the same.

Apples don’t fall far from the tree, and snakes don't wander too far from the den.